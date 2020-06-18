75 Wharf St 301

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher new construction stainless steel

BRAND NEW - 75 Wharf Street Apartments - Property Id: 256393



BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION in the heart of Pickering Wharf. Perfectly blending elegance with functional living space. Excellent multi level, 1,066 square foot floor plan with two bedrooms upstairs and one bedroom on the main floor. Open living with Salem Harbor views. Shopping, dining, entertainment all just steps away! Walking distance to public transportation and close to schools.

Spacious kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. All new basics from plumbing and electric to energy efficient LED lighting and 8 foot ceilings, high efficiency furnace, tankless water heater, large walk in closets, natural light throughout.

Three bedroom apartment, 2 bathrooms, living room, dining area, fully applianced stainless and granite kitchen with washer/dryer hookup, no pets, no smoking, maintenance and trash removal included, 12 month lease.

No Pets Allowed



