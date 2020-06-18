All apartments in Salem
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

75 Wharf St 301

75 Wharf Street · (978) 740-6990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

75 Wharf Street, Salem, MA 01970
Downtown Salem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 301 · Avail. now

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1066 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
BRAND NEW - 75 Wharf Street Apartments - Property Id: 256393

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION in the heart of Pickering Wharf. Perfectly blending elegance with functional living space. Excellent multi level, 1,066 square foot floor plan with two bedrooms upstairs and one bedroom on the main floor. Open living with Salem Harbor views. Shopping, dining, entertainment all just steps away! Walking distance to public transportation and close to schools.
Spacious kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. All new basics from plumbing and electric to energy efficient LED lighting and 8 foot ceilings, high efficiency furnace, tankless water heater, large walk in closets, natural light throughout.
Three bedroom apartment, 2 bathrooms, living room, dining area, fully applianced stainless and granite kitchen with washer/dryer hookup, no pets, no smoking, maintenance and trash removal included, 12 month lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256393
Property Id 256393

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5688535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Wharf St 301 have any available units?
75 Wharf St 301 has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salem, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 75 Wharf St 301 have?
Some of 75 Wharf St 301's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Wharf St 301 currently offering any rent specials?
75 Wharf St 301 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Wharf St 301 pet-friendly?
No, 75 Wharf St 301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salem.
Does 75 Wharf St 301 offer parking?
No, 75 Wharf St 301 does not offer parking.
Does 75 Wharf St 301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 Wharf St 301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Wharf St 301 have a pool?
No, 75 Wharf St 301 does not have a pool.
Does 75 Wharf St 301 have accessible units?
No, 75 Wharf St 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Wharf St 301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 Wharf St 301 has units with dishwashers.
