Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

33 Oakland Street 3

33 Oakland Street · (440) 915-3583
Location

33 Oakland Street, Salem, MA 01970
North Salem

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,100

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom Salem w/ Private Balconies, New Hardwood - Property Id: 37361

What an opportunity to be the first to live in this freshly painted 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Salem. This classic New England three family home is loaded with character and charm. This adorable third floor unit is tucked away on a quiet street and near parks! The kitchen features freshly done hardwood floors and stainless steal stove, dishwasher, and large fridge. The entire unit has been freshly painted a modern gray on the walls with a white trim. Laundry is on site.

This unit also has a deck in the front and the back. Which over look a backyard for your dog.

This property is just about 1 mile from the newly renovated Salem Commuter rail station and just over a mile from Route 128; making it very easy for commuters (along with ferry service). Salem downtown/night life is just a $5 Uber ride away. In Salem, there is plenty of restaurants, shops, bars, and history to enjoy all year!
Property Id 37361

(RLNE5815264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Oakland Street 3 have any available units?
33 Oakland Street 3 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salem, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 Oakland Street 3 have?
Some of 33 Oakland Street 3's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Oakland Street 3 currently offering any rent specials?
33 Oakland Street 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Oakland Street 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 33 Oakland Street 3 is pet friendly.
Does 33 Oakland Street 3 offer parking?
No, 33 Oakland Street 3 does not offer parking.
Does 33 Oakland Street 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Oakland Street 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Oakland Street 3 have a pool?
No, 33 Oakland Street 3 does not have a pool.
Does 33 Oakland Street 3 have accessible units?
No, 33 Oakland Street 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Oakland Street 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Oakland Street 3 has units with dishwashers.
