33 Oakland Street 3

Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom Salem w/ Private Balconies, New Hardwood - Property Id: 37361



What an opportunity to be the first to live in this freshly painted 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Salem. This classic New England three family home is loaded with character and charm. This adorable third floor unit is tucked away on a quiet street and near parks! The kitchen features freshly done hardwood floors and stainless steal stove, dishwasher, and large fridge. The entire unit has been freshly painted a modern gray on the walls with a white trim. Laundry is on site.



This unit also has a deck in the front and the back. Which over look a backyard for your dog.



This property is just about 1 mile from the newly renovated Salem Commuter rail station and just over a mile from Route 128; making it very easy for commuters (along with ferry service). Salem downtown/night life is just a $5 Uber ride away. In Salem, there is plenty of restaurants, shops, bars, and history to enjoy all year!

