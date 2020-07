Amenities

Beautifully updated and spacious 3 bedroom apartment in Salem. 2nd floor of owner occupied two-family with washer and dryer in the unit and separate driveway with 2 off street parking spaces. Available for September 1st move in. Currently occupied but available to show on weekends, must wear mask and gloves. Tenant responsible for utilities. Credit, reference check and income verification required. First, Security and Broker Fee (1/2 months rent) due at lease signing.