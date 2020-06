Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Apartment for rent in Salem Massachusetts for $1600 a month first last and security deposit are required to move in .also a credit check is required in order to move in location is near Salem State University in Downtown Salem tenant must pay and put oil in their tank for heating parking for one individual. Quiet neighborhood no pets allowed serious inquiries only please call 978 580 9139 no text messages please. Please call mon-sat 9am-6pm and sundays 12pm-5pm thank you.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/salem-ma?lid=12907962



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5800127)