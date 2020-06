Amenities

BUILT TO NATIONAL HOMEBUILDER GREEN STANDARD CLUBHOUSE AND LEASING CENTER 24-HOUR STATE OF THE ART EXERCISE FACILITY LIBRARY/CLUB ROOM 1,900 LINEAR SQUARE FEET OF DIRECT BEACHFRONT ACCESS RECYCLING CENTER CLUBROOM SWIMMING POOL CABANA BARBECUE AREA FIRE PIT GARAGE PARKING OCEAN VIEWS STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES WASHER AND DRYERS IN EACH APARTMENT HOME QUARTZ KITCHEN AND VANITY TOPS LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING IN KITCHEN, DINING AND LIVING ROOM UNDER MOUNT STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN SINK UNDER MOUNT CHINA VANITY BOWL CERAMIC TILE FLOORS AND TUB/SHOWER SURROUNDS IN ALL BATHS LIGHT FIXTURES 9 FOOT CEILINGS WALK-IN CLOSETS TV MIRRORS IN ALL MASTER BATHS



Terms: One year lease