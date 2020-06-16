All apartments in Revere
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

541 Revere St

541 Revere Street · (781) 307-7416
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

541 Revere Street, Revere, MA 02151
West Revere

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
2br apartment in Revere - commuter dream - Property Id: 117389

A COMMUTER AND BEACH LOVER DREAM!!! Great opportunity to live in a bright and spacious 2 bedrooms, 1 bath apartment that features 860 sq ft of living space. It's conveniently located in a prime location...8 minute walk to Wonderland T station, 6 min walk to the famous Revere Beach, fine restaurants and major highways. Take a short walk to the MBTA Blue Line for a quick train ride into Boston and only a few stops to Logan Airport.
This bright and sunny 2 BR apartment is in excellent condition, with large Open-Concept Kitchen/Living Room layout, 2 generous size bedrooms, oversized windows, ocean views from the kitchen and bedroom windows, private balcony, large closets, and newer kitchen appliances.
This top-floor apartment is located in a well-maintained building with laundry. Enjoy sunrise or summer nights from your private balcony or take a walk along the historic Revere Beach. All of these wonderful features at an affordable price minutes away from Downtown Boston and beach.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117389
Property Id 117389

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5815193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 541 Revere St have any available units?
541 Revere St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 541 Revere St have?
Some of 541 Revere St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 541 Revere St currently offering any rent specials?
541 Revere St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 Revere St pet-friendly?
No, 541 Revere St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Revere.
Does 541 Revere St offer parking?
No, 541 Revere St does not offer parking.
Does 541 Revere St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 541 Revere St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 Revere St have a pool?
No, 541 Revere St does not have a pool.
Does 541 Revere St have accessible units?
No, 541 Revere St does not have accessible units.
Does 541 Revere St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 541 Revere St has units with dishwashers.
Does 541 Revere St have units with air conditioning?
No, 541 Revere St does not have units with air conditioning.
