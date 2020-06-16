541 Revere St

Amenities
A COMMUTER AND BEACH LOVER DREAM!!! Great opportunity to live in a bright and spacious 2 bedrooms, 1 bath apartment that features 860 sq ft of living space. It's conveniently located in a prime location...8 minute walk to Wonderland T station, 6 min walk to the famous Revere Beach, fine restaurants and major highways. Take a short walk to the MBTA Blue Line for a quick train ride into Boston and only a few stops to Logan Airport.
This bright and sunny 2 BR apartment is in excellent condition, with large Open-Concept Kitchen/Living Room layout, 2 generous size bedrooms, oversized windows, ocean views from the kitchen and bedroom windows, private balcony, large closets, and newer kitchen appliances.
This top-floor apartment is located in a well-maintained building with laundry. Enjoy sunrise or summer nights from your private balcony or take a walk along the historic Revere Beach. All of these wonderful features at an affordable price minutes away from Downtown Boston and beach.
No Dogs Allowed
