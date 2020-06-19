All apartments in Revere
Find more places like 510 Revere Beach Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Revere, MA
/
510 Revere Beach Blvd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

510 Revere Beach Blvd

510 Revere Beach Boulevard · (978) 873-5111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Revere
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

510 Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere, MA 02151
Oak Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 510 Revere Beach Blvd - 206 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1024 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
The RENT INCLUDES CENTRAL HEAT/ AC/ HOT WATER!!! - The RENT INCLUDES CENTRAL HEAT/ AC/ HOT WATER!!! *****LIBERAL SIGN ON TERMS...*....Ocean Front Living at its Best. This Rare 2 Bed 2 Bath Unit Boasts Sweeping Ocean Views from a Private Balcony + Guest and Master BR Windows. Other Notable Features Include Granite Kitchen with New Kitchen Cabinets, High End Italian Imported Porcelain Tile Floors, Updated Bathrooms with Marble Vanity, In Unit Washer and Dryer. Complex Amenities Include an Indoor Heated Pool/Jacuzzi, Fitness Ctr., Locker Rooms, Function Room, 2 Brand New Elevators, On Site Professional Management, and Much More!!! Just Steps to 411 Bus Line Direct to Newly Renovated Wonderland Blue Line T Station Makes this Location Ideal for the Boston Commuter/Beach Lover. 1 Assigned Parking spot.

No pets, no smoking, no exceptions
First, last and security deposit to move in
Rental Application $35 per applicant over 18
Call to schedule your private tour contact Phil at premax@comcast.net

The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rent, call for availability

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5779556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Revere Beach Blvd have any available units?
510 Revere Beach Blvd has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 510 Revere Beach Blvd have?
Some of 510 Revere Beach Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Revere Beach Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
510 Revere Beach Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Revere Beach Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 510 Revere Beach Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Revere.
Does 510 Revere Beach Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 510 Revere Beach Blvd does offer parking.
Does 510 Revere Beach Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 Revere Beach Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Revere Beach Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 510 Revere Beach Blvd has a pool.
Does 510 Revere Beach Blvd have accessible units?
No, 510 Revere Beach Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Revere Beach Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Revere Beach Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Revere Beach Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 510 Revere Beach Blvd has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 510 Revere Beach Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pratt Place
16-30 Pratt Pl
Revere, MA 02151
One Beachmont
205 Revere Beach Parkway
Revere, MA 02151
The Eliot on Ocean
660 Ocean Ave
Revere, MA 02151
Ocean 650
650 Ocean Ave
Revere, MA 02151
500 Ocean Ave
500 Ocean Ave
Revere, MA 02151
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive
Revere, MA 02151

Similar Pages

Revere 1 BedroomsRevere 2 Bedrooms
Revere Apartments with BalconyRevere Pet Friendly Places
Revere Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA
Woburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West Revere
Crescent Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity