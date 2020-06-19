510 Revere Beach Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool

The RENT INCLUDES CENTRAL HEAT/ AC/ HOT WATER!!! - The RENT INCLUDES CENTRAL HEAT/ AC/ HOT WATER!!! *****LIBERAL SIGN ON TERMS...*....Ocean Front Living at its Best. This Rare 2 Bed 2 Bath Unit Boasts Sweeping Ocean Views from a Private Balcony + Guest and Master BR Windows. Other Notable Features Include Granite Kitchen with New Kitchen Cabinets, High End Italian Imported Porcelain Tile Floors, Updated Bathrooms with Marble Vanity, In Unit Washer and Dryer. Complex Amenities Include an Indoor Heated Pool/Jacuzzi, Fitness Ctr., Locker Rooms, Function Room, 2 Brand New Elevators, On Site Professional Management, and Much More!!! Just Steps to 411 Bus Line Direct to Newly Renovated Wonderland Blue Line T Station Makes this Location Ideal for the Boston Commuter/Beach Lover. 1 Assigned Parking spot.



No pets, no smoking, no exceptions

First, last and security deposit to move in

Rental Application $35 per applicant over 18

Call to schedule your private tour contact Phil at premax@comcast.net



