Free April March no broker fee offers welcome / 3D Virtual tour upon request* Spacious 3 bedroom unit on the top floor This apartment home includes 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. The apartment has hardwood floors throughout granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. There on-street parking available with a permit sticker. No utilities are included.apartment home 7 minute walk to Revere Beach MBTA Station and 10 minute walk to Revere Beach. Easy access to the train station bus lines shops and restaurants.