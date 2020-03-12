Amenities

376 Ocean Ave #1005 Available 09/01/20 **BREATHTAKING 1 BED 1 BATH AT 376 OCEAN AVE, 10TH FLOOR, AVAIL SEPT 1ST, 2 PARKING** - **AVAIL SEPT 1ST, COMES WITH 2 GARAGE PARKING SPACES** This 1 bed 1 bath unit located on the 10th floor at 376 Ocean Ave in Revere truly has it all. Tastefully renovated chef's kitchen with maple cabinets, dark granite counter tops, and black appliances which opens up to a beautiful semi-open concept dining room/living room and private balcony with breath taking ocean views. You can also wake up to same ocean view in good size bedroom with large California style closet. The bathroom was also recently remodeled with high end finishes to capture the overall excellence of this unit. Building Amenities- indoor swimming pool, laundry on each floor, fitness center, concierge/security. Short distance to the T, Beach, shops, restaurants...etc. Contact Kyle to schedule a showing at 617-480-3498 or Kyle@BostonCapitalMgmt.net



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3214946)