Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

376 Ocean Ave #1005

376 Ocean Ave · (617) 822-1683
Location

376 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA 02151
Crescent Beach

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 376 Ocean Ave #1005 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
376 Ocean Ave #1005 Available 09/01/20 **BREATHTAKING 1 BED 1 BATH AT 376 OCEAN AVE, 10TH FLOOR, AVAIL SEPT 1ST, 2 PARKING** - **AVAIL SEPT 1ST, COMES WITH 2 GARAGE PARKING SPACES** This 1 bed 1 bath unit located on the 10th floor at 376 Ocean Ave in Revere truly has it all. Tastefully renovated chef's kitchen with maple cabinets, dark granite counter tops, and black appliances which opens up to a beautiful semi-open concept dining room/living room and private balcony with breath taking ocean views. You can also wake up to same ocean view in good size bedroom with large California style closet. The bathroom was also recently remodeled with high end finishes to capture the overall excellence of this unit. Building Amenities- indoor swimming pool, laundry on each floor, fitness center, concierge/security. Short distance to the T, Beach, shops, restaurants...etc. Contact Kyle to schedule a showing at 617-480-3498 or Kyle@BostonCapitalMgmt.net

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3214946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 376 Ocean Ave #1005 have any available units?
376 Ocean Ave #1005 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 376 Ocean Ave #1005 have?
Some of 376 Ocean Ave #1005's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 376 Ocean Ave #1005 currently offering any rent specials?
376 Ocean Ave #1005 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 376 Ocean Ave #1005 pet-friendly?
No, 376 Ocean Ave #1005 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Revere.
Does 376 Ocean Ave #1005 offer parking?
Yes, 376 Ocean Ave #1005 does offer parking.
Does 376 Ocean Ave #1005 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 376 Ocean Ave #1005 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 376 Ocean Ave #1005 have a pool?
Yes, 376 Ocean Ave #1005 has a pool.
Does 376 Ocean Ave #1005 have accessible units?
No, 376 Ocean Ave #1005 does not have accessible units.
Does 376 Ocean Ave #1005 have units with dishwashers?
No, 376 Ocean Ave #1005 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 376 Ocean Ave #1005 have units with air conditioning?
No, 376 Ocean Ave #1005 does not have units with air conditioning.
