Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

28 Cambridge St

28 Cambridge Street · (774) 582-3041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28 Cambridge Street, Revere, MA 02151
West Revere

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
gym
parking
garage
yoga
Incredible modern pet-friendly apartment located at the core of Cambridge and Boston. Live in absolute luxury and style within walking distance to some of the city's greatest attractions. Here you will have direct access to Routes 90 and 93. You'll be a short walk away from the MBTA Green Line, making all of the historic city easily within reach. Additionally, you can take a quick stroll to Northpoint Park, Kendall Square, a bevy of shops, restaurants, and so much more! Apartment amenities include an updated kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances; Tiered 7-9 foot ceilings; Washer/dryer in unit; large, walk-in closets. Building conveniences include garage parking; a 24-hour concierge; a state-of-the-art fitness center and private yoga room to stay in premium shape; a bicycle repair shop, and much more! Please reach out to me with any questions, or to schedule a showing! *Prices and availability of units are subject to change on a daily basis* *Photos are not guaranteed to be of actual units but do represent building finishes *Broker fees may apply. Policies governing this are at the discretion of the building's leasing team and are subject to change without advanced notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Cambridge St have any available units?
28 Cambridge St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Revere, MA.
What amenities does 28 Cambridge St have?
Some of 28 Cambridge St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Cambridge St currently offering any rent specials?
28 Cambridge St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Cambridge St pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 Cambridge St is pet friendly.
Does 28 Cambridge St offer parking?
Yes, 28 Cambridge St does offer parking.
Does 28 Cambridge St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 Cambridge St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Cambridge St have a pool?
No, 28 Cambridge St does not have a pool.
Does 28 Cambridge St have accessible units?
No, 28 Cambridge St does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Cambridge St have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Cambridge St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Cambridge St have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Cambridge St does not have units with air conditioning.
