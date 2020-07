Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking gym pet friendly bike storage clubhouse internet access lobby

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. The Amelia brings luxury living to the heart of Quincy Center. Located just one block from the Quincy Metro Station, The Amelia is only a 17 minute train ride into Boston. Our modern apartment homes provide a unique balance of refined urban living and suburban convenience. The Amelia apartments offer condo-quality finishes in a variety of studio, one and two bedroom floor plans. For those who enjoy the excitement and culture of the city along with the ease and character of the suburbs, The Amelia is the ideal living experience. Sophisticated without being stuffy. Serene not sleepy. Urban and inviting.