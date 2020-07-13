/
59 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Abington, MA
16 Units Available
Halstead Abington
12 Forsyth Dr, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments with sophisticated amenities, including indoor pool, fitness center, stainless steel appliances and black granite countertops. Designer flooring options include carpet, ceramic tile and hardwood.
1 Unit Available
Montello
Claremont
500 North Quincy Street, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1000 sqft
www.b7properties.net/the-claremont.
29 Units Available
South Weymouth
The Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,779
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,952
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1207 sqft
Contemporary residential community surrounded by acres of greenery yet convenient to all of Greater Boston. Units with multiple floor plans and expansive views of Union Point.
6 Units Available
South Weymouth
The Commons at Southfield Highlands
200 Trotter Rd, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,572
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,039
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,312
1147 sqft
Large eco-friendly apartments in the Southfield Highlands neighborhood of Weymouth Town, shouting distance from the ocean. Units have custom closet organizers, extra storage and private washers and dryers. Cafe, club room and game room.
19 Units Available
South Weymouth
Avana Weymouth
190 Mediterranean Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,529
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,926
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,163
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments available in Weymouth Town with easy access to downtown Boston. On-site amenities include a heated, indoor pool, tennis court, sauna and gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private patios, fireplaces and hardwood floors.
28 Units Available
East Weymouth
Queen Anne's Gate
100 Queen Anne Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,535
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
972 sqft
Just south of Boston, this apartment community features two pools, a gym and playgrounds. Homes boast exposed brick walls, plenty of closet space and private patios or balconies.
8 Units Available
Weymouth Landing
The Ledges
1 Avalon Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,036
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,282
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments in a leafy complex, just off Massachusetts Route 3. BBQ grill area, reading room and recycling center all located on the site. Units boast air conditioning and dishwashers.
11 Units Available
South Braintree
Liberty Park
1 Matthew Ln, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1245 sqft
This recently renovated property is close to Boston and Cape Cod. Private shuttle goes to Braintree T Station. There's a 24-hour gym, pool and dog park on-site. Units feature fireplace and balcony or patio.
1 Unit Available
South Weymouth
30 Patriot Pkwy Unit 27
30 Patriot Pkwy, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO BROKER FEE! NO UNDERGRADS! PARKING: 1 Space FREE, 2nd Space $15/Month, Covered Parking $85/Month UTILITIES: $100 - $150/MONTH CAT FEE: $30/MONTH DOG FEE: $50/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Building Amenities Fitness room with
1 Unit Available
South Braintree
379 Plain St
379 Plain Street, Braintree Town, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Available 08/01/20 4 Bd/2 Ba Hse for Rent, small pets considered! - Property Id: 308451 Thank you for your interest in the property located on Plain Street in Braintree with an August 1st move-in date.
1 Unit Available
16 Abington Ave. 1R
16 Abington Ave, Holbrook, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
Unit 1R Available 08/15/20 1 Bed in Holbrook w/Heat, CW, HW, Sewer and trash - Property Id: 197602 Thank you for your interest in the property located on Abington Ave. Holbrook with a 8/15/20 move-in date.
1 Unit Available
South Weymouth
120 Burkhall St Unit 211
120 Burkhall Street, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
NO BROKER FEE! NO UNDERGRADS! UTILITIES: $100 - $150/MONTH CAT FEE: $35/MONTH DOG FEE: $50/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Apartment Features Spacious floorplans with lots of natural light Vinyl plank flooring in living and dining
9 Units Available
Canton Woods
1 Windsor Woods Ln, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1096 sqft
Right near shopping, dining and New England Sinai Hospital, yet nestled in the natural wonder of the Canton Conservation area with views of the Blue Hills Reservation.
18 Units Available
Quincy Center
The Amelia
10 Faxon Ave, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,272
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1112 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance from Red Line and Quincy High School. Upscale features include fireplace and kitchens with granite and stainless steel. Community features concierge, clubhouse and dog park.
9 Units Available
South Quincy
Highlands at Faxon Woods
2001 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1045 sqft
Enjoy life's simple pleasures at The Highlands at Faxon Woods. Our premier apartment community offers unlimited amenities and superior service in a world class atmosphere.
15 Units Available
South Quincy
Alister Quincy
500 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,886
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,504
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,171
1240 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Bocce court, pool and conference room on premises. Management accepts e-payments to make paying your rent even simpler!
44 Units Available
The Cove Hingham
350 Beal Street, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,355
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,320
1601 sqft
Enjoy a coastal lifestyle in Hingham, in the heart of the coveted South Shore. You’ll be just steps from The Hingham Shipyard’s wide array of shopping, dining and entertainment, and the scenic riverfront 484 acre Bare Cove Park.
13 Units Available
Quincy Center
West of Chestnut
21 Chestnut St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,924
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,064
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,736
1037 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Quincy Center has easy access to Route 3A, Burgin Pkwy and McGrath Hwy. Amenities include a gym, dog park, bike storage and courtyard. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors and private laundry.
6 Units Available
Webster Village
295 Webster Street, Southfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,021
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1255 sqft
Welcome to Webster Village in Hanover, MA! Our pet-friendly one and two-bedroom apartment homes are a place where modern convenience and stylish sophistication meet to create a comfortable living experience.
24 Units Available
Waterford Village Apartments
51 Meadow Ln, Bridgewater, MA
Studio
$1,360
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,374
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
900 sqft
Spacious apartments located on 100 acres of land. Tenants have access to a community garden, basketball court, golf range and billiards room. Easy access to I-495.
13 Units Available
South Quincy
eaves Quincy
150 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1102 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near Adams National Historic Park and Nickerson Beach presents amenities such as hardwood floors, covered parking and a fully equipped fitness center.
26 Units Available
Quincy Center
Avalon Quincy
229 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,890
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1144 sqft
Smoke-free, fully furnished studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and giant walk-in closets. Gym, pool and yoga on-site. Dogs and cats welcome. Accessible to people with disabilities.
10 Units Available
Avalon Residences at the Hingham Shipyard
319 Lincoln Street, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,180
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering a selection of comfortable floor plans, these units are equipped with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, wood-look flooring, upgraded appliances and finishes, and an on-site fitness center.
16 Units Available
Avalon at the Hingham Shipyard
152 Shipyard Dr, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,089
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,923
1368 sqft
Beautiful location on Boston Harbor in South Shore close to the Greenbush Commuter Rail and Ferry. Gourmet kitchens, private patios and full size w/d in units. Heated outdoor pool, fantastic fitness center and BBQ/grill areas.
