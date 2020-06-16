All apartments in Quincy
65 Elmwood Park 1st

65 Elmwood Park · (781) 356-2552
Location

65 Elmwood Park, Quincy, MA 02170
West Quincy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1st · Avail. now

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
No Broker Fee! Large 1 Bed / 1 Bath w/heat - Property Id: 225221

Welcome home to Elmwood Park. Great residential neighborhood. Large one bedroom with a lovely open concept, plush warm carpeting and a large private balcony on the 3rd floor and laminate flooring on the 1st floor. Functional kitchen with dishwasher, disposal and ample cabinetry. Clean, inviting ceramic tile bath. Great closet space and tons of light. These apartments homes are lovely, spacious and affordable, HEAT INCLUDED, PARKING INCLUDED. Laundry on site, easy access to the bus-line, walk to East Milton Square, easy access to the expressway. NO BROKER'S FEE, only first month, last month and $500 security deposit. NO BROKER'S FEE. Available ASAP, NO PETS PLEASE, GOOD CREDIT AND INCOME PLEASE!

**Apartment units vary**

ACB Realty, Inc.
781-356-2552
**Please contact us (ACB Realty) directly to apply for this listing or you will be asked to pay the application fee if applying thru Turbo Tenant.**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225221
Property Id 225221

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5563916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Elmwood Park 1st have any available units?
65 Elmwood Park 1st has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 65 Elmwood Park 1st have?
Some of 65 Elmwood Park 1st's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Elmwood Park 1st currently offering any rent specials?
65 Elmwood Park 1st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Elmwood Park 1st pet-friendly?
No, 65 Elmwood Park 1st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does 65 Elmwood Park 1st offer parking?
Yes, 65 Elmwood Park 1st does offer parking.
Does 65 Elmwood Park 1st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 Elmwood Park 1st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Elmwood Park 1st have a pool?
No, 65 Elmwood Park 1st does not have a pool.
Does 65 Elmwood Park 1st have accessible units?
No, 65 Elmwood Park 1st does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Elmwood Park 1st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 Elmwood Park 1st has units with dishwashers.
