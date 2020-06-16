65 Elmwood Park 1st

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

No Broker Fee! Large 1 Bed / 1 Bath w/heat - Property Id: 225221



Welcome home to Elmwood Park. Great residential neighborhood. Large one bedroom with a lovely open concept, plush warm carpeting and a large private balcony on the 3rd floor and laminate flooring on the 1st floor. Functional kitchen with dishwasher, disposal and ample cabinetry. Clean, inviting ceramic tile bath. Great closet space and tons of light. These apartments homes are lovely, spacious and affordable, HEAT INCLUDED, PARKING INCLUDED. Laundry on site, easy access to the bus-line, walk to East Milton Square, easy access to the expressway. NO BROKER'S FEE, only first month, last month and $500 security deposit. NO BROKER'S FEE. Available ASAP, NO PETS PLEASE, GOOD CREDIT AND INCOME PLEASE!



**Apartment units vary**



ACB Realty, Inc.

781-356-2552

**Please contact us (ACB Realty) directly to apply for this listing or you will be asked to pay the application fee if applying thru Turbo Tenant.**

No Pets Allowed



