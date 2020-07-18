27 Musquashicut Ave

Amenities

Enjoy sweeping ocean vistas and relaxing sea breezes on the shore of picturesque Musquashicut Pond at the Minot Shores townhomes. Located in the sought-after and upscale seaside community of Scituate, the residences at Minot Shores offer the very best in luxury suburban living. Each constructed 3 bedrooms/ 2.5-bath townhome features over 2,500 square feet of custom-finished living space with inlaid hardwood flooring, granite kitchens, marble tile baths, double-sided gas fireplace, private 2-car garage, two private decks, washer/dryer hookups, and dual-zone central air. Additionally, each unit features its own private elevator providing access to all living levels! Snow plowing and 24-hour emergency maintenance are also included.