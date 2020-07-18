All apartments in Plymouth County
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:30 PM

27 Musquashicut Ave

27 Musquashicut Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

27 Musquashicut Ave, Plymouth County, MA 02066

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Enjoy sweeping ocean vistas and relaxing sea breezes on the shore of picturesque Musquashicut Pond at the Minot Shores townhomes. Located in the sought-after and upscale seaside community of Scituate, the residences at Minot Shores offer the very best in luxury suburban living. Each constructed 3 bedrooms/ 2.5-bath townhome features over 2,500 square feet of custom-finished living space with inlaid hardwood flooring, granite kitchens, marble tile baths, double-sided gas fireplace, private 2-car garage, two private decks, washer/dryer hookups, and dual-zone central air. Additionally, each unit features its own private elevator providing access to all living levels! Snow plowing and 24-hour emergency maintenance are also included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Musquashicut Ave have any available units?
27 Musquashicut Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth County, MA.
What amenities does 27 Musquashicut Ave have?
Some of 27 Musquashicut Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Musquashicut Ave currently offering any rent specials?
27 Musquashicut Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Musquashicut Ave pet-friendly?
No, 27 Musquashicut Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth County.
Does 27 Musquashicut Ave offer parking?
Yes, 27 Musquashicut Ave offers parking.
Does 27 Musquashicut Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Musquashicut Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Musquashicut Ave have a pool?
No, 27 Musquashicut Ave does not have a pool.
Does 27 Musquashicut Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 27 Musquashicut Ave has accessible units.
Does 27 Musquashicut Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Musquashicut Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Musquashicut Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27 Musquashicut Ave has units with air conditioning.
