Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:23 PM

375 lynnfield

375 Lynnfield Street · (781) 475-0293
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

375 Lynnfield Street, Peabody, MA 01960
South Peabody

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
elevator
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
* Look at all that there is to offer at this brand new luxury apartment community located right in Lynnfield. There is so much to offer with this first and only luxury apartment community in Lynnfield. This community has one and two bedroom apartments to offer. See what all that there is to offer. The apartments are a step above the rest. The one bedroom floor plans are huge. The floor plans range from 795-1,007 square feet. They have so much to offer with a balcony/patio option. Look at all that there is to offer with apartment and community features. *Granite Countertops *Maple cabinets *Breakfast bars *Microwaves *Ice-maker in freezer *Gas stoves *Full size washer/dryer *Spacious Closets *High Ceilings *Bay Windows *Patios or balconies *W/W carpeting *Crown moldings and chair rails *Fireplaces *Individually controlled heating and cooling *Extra sound insulation between apartments *Eco-Friendly Community *WI-FI Hotspots *Outdoor Pool & sun deck *Storage available *Fitness center *Clubhouse area *24 hour maintenance team Call me anytime to come in and have a private showing! 100% smoke free Eco-friendly construction, utilities, maintenance, and landscaping Pet-friendly building (restrictions apply) Trash disposal & recycling on each floor Mailboxes inside each building Wi-Fi hot spots inside and outside Fully enclosed, well-lit parking garage with indoor walkway to building and elevator access Outdoor pool and sun deck Electronic access to building, apartment homes, and garage Lush landscaping around 14-acre property neighboring Lynn Woods reservation Comcast, Verizon, and Direct TV service available Storage rooms available 24-Hour fitness center with stretching areas, cardio, strength training equipment, and individual TVs Beautifully-appointed clubhouse with function room, internet caf , game room with billiards. The room can be rented out for private functions 24-hour emergency maintenance service Also other properties located in Revere,Malden,Melrose, Medford, Saugus, Chelsea, Everett

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 375 lynnfield have any available units?
375 lynnfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peabody, MA.
What amenities does 375 lynnfield have?
Some of 375 lynnfield's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 375 lynnfield currently offering any rent specials?
375 lynnfield isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 lynnfield pet-friendly?
Yes, 375 lynnfield is pet friendly.
Does 375 lynnfield offer parking?
Yes, 375 lynnfield does offer parking.
Does 375 lynnfield have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 375 lynnfield offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 lynnfield have a pool?
Yes, 375 lynnfield has a pool.
Does 375 lynnfield have accessible units?
No, 375 lynnfield does not have accessible units.
Does 375 lynnfield have units with dishwashers?
No, 375 lynnfield does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 375 lynnfield have units with air conditioning?
No, 375 lynnfield does not have units with air conditioning.
