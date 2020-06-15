375 lynnfield

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe elevator 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance garage internet access

* Look at all that there is to offer at this brand new luxury apartment community located right in Lynnfield. There is so much to offer with this first and only luxury apartment community in Lynnfield. This community has one and two bedroom apartments to offer. See what all that there is to offer. The apartments are a step above the rest. The one bedroom floor plans are huge. The floor plans range from 795-1,007 square feet. They have so much to offer with a balcony/patio option. Look at all that there is to offer with apartment and community features. *Granite Countertops *Maple cabinets *Breakfast bars *Microwaves *Ice-maker in freezer *Gas stoves *Full size washer/dryer *Spacious Closets *High Ceilings *Bay Windows *Patios or balconies *W/W carpeting *Crown moldings and chair rails *Fireplaces *Individually controlled heating and cooling *Extra sound insulation between apartments *Eco-Friendly Community *WI-FI Hotspots *Outdoor Pool & sun deck *Storage available *Fitness center *Clubhouse area *24 hour maintenance team Call me anytime to come in and have a private showing! 100% smoke free Eco-friendly construction, utilities, maintenance, and landscaping Pet-friendly building (restrictions apply) Trash disposal & recycling on each floor Mailboxes inside each building Wi-Fi hot spots inside and outside Fully enclosed, well-lit parking garage with indoor walkway to building and elevator access Outdoor pool and sun deck Electronic access to building, apartment homes, and garage Lush landscaping around 14-acre property neighboring Lynn Woods reservation Comcast, Verizon, and Direct TV service available Storage rooms available 24-Hour fitness center with stretching areas, cardio, strength training equipment, and individual TVs Beautifully-appointed clubhouse with function room, internet caf , game room with billiards. The room can be rented out for private functions 24-hour emergency maintenance service Also other properties located in Revere,Malden,Melrose, Medford, Saugus, Chelsea, Everett



Terms: One year lease