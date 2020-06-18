Norwest Woods Townhouses

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance internet access tennis court

Beautiful one bedroom off of Nahatan Street. in Norwood. Combines relaxed countryside living, small town charm and easy access to major metro areas. These spacious apartments offer upgraded appliances, recently built clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool, and tennis courts all on 20 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds. Free transportation to the Commuter Rail T station! The community features: -Spectacular outdoor pool and tennis courts -Clubhouse with WiFi -Fitness center and outdoor fitness circuit -Playground areas -On-site parking -Updated kitchens with premium appliances -Washer and dryer available in select units -Generous closet space and storage -Central heat and air -Large well-landscaped courtyards -Free transportation to the train -Computer center -On-site 24-hour maintenance -On-site management -De-leaded -Cats OK! -No Broker's Fee!



Terms: One year lease