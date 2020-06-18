All apartments in Norwood
Find more places like Norwest Woods Townhouses.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norwood, MA
/
Norwest Woods Townhouses
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

Norwest Woods Townhouses

1 Norwest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Norwood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1 Norwest Drive, Norwood, MA 02062

Amenities

in unit laundry
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
tennis court
Beautiful one bedroom off of Nahatan Street. in Norwood. Combines relaxed countryside living, small town charm and easy access to major metro areas. These spacious apartments offer upgraded appliances, recently built clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool, and tennis courts all on 20 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds. Free transportation to the Commuter Rail T station! The community features: -Spectacular outdoor pool and tennis courts -Clubhouse with WiFi -Fitness center and outdoor fitness circuit -Playground areas -On-site parking -Updated kitchens with premium appliances -Washer and dryer available in select units -Generous closet space and storage -Central heat and air -Large well-landscaped courtyards -Free transportation to the train -Computer center -On-site 24-hour maintenance -On-site management -De-leaded -Cats OK! -No Broker's Fee!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Norwest Woods Townhouses have any available units?
Norwest Woods Townhouses doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwood, MA.
How much is rent in Norwood, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwood Rent Report.
What amenities does Norwest Woods Townhouses have?
Some of Norwest Woods Townhouses's amenities include in unit laundry, cats allowed, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Norwest Woods Townhouses currently offering any rent specials?
Norwest Woods Townhouses isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Norwest Woods Townhouses pet-friendly?
Yes, Norwest Woods Townhouses is pet friendly.
Does Norwest Woods Townhouses offer parking?
Yes, Norwest Woods Townhouses does offer parking.
Does Norwest Woods Townhouses have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Norwest Woods Townhouses offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Norwest Woods Townhouses have a pool?
Yes, Norwest Woods Townhouses has a pool.
Does Norwest Woods Townhouses have accessible units?
No, Norwest Woods Townhouses does not have accessible units.
Does Norwest Woods Townhouses have units with dishwashers?
No, Norwest Woods Townhouses does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons at Windsor Gardens
624 Walpole St
Norwood, MA 02062
Stonebridge
38 Dean Street
Norwood, MA 02062
Norwest Woods Townhouses
1 Norwest Dr
Norwood, MA 02062
Avalon Norwood
155 Lenox St
Norwood, MA 02062
Norwood Gardens
105 Hampden Dr
Norwood, MA 02062
Cottonwood One Upland
8 Upland Woods Circle
Norwood, MA 02062

Similar Pages

Norwood 1 BedroomsNorwood 2 Bedrooms
Norwood Apartments with ParkingNorwood Dog Friendly Apartments
Norwood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MABurlington, MAFranklin, MANeedham, MAChelsea, MAWilmington, MAEverett, MA
Salem, MAMelrose, MACranston, RIDanvers, MADedham, MARandolph, MASaugus, MAWakefield, MAMethuen Town, MAEast Providence, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Norwood
Norwood Centre

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music