norwood centre
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
329 Apartments for rent in Norwood Centre, Norwood, MA
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
8 Units Available
Avalon Norwood
155 Lenox St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1316 sqft
Avalon Norwood is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for lease, conveniently located steps from the Norwood Central Commuter Rail.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
140 Railroad Ave
140 Railroad Avenue, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1164 sqft
Available 09/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo near Commuter Rail - Property Id: 54676 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/140-railroad-ave-norwood-ma/54676 Property Id 54676 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5969151)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
285 Nahatan Street
285 Nahatan Street, Norwood, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
2 Available 08/01/20 Charming and spacious second floor unit in 2 family home located minutes from Norwood Centre, commuter rail, and local shops. Unit has 3/4 bedrooms 1 bath with living room, dining room, and kitchen. Utilities not included.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
601 Washington Street
601 Washington Street, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
580 sqft
Elegant, newly constructed rental in the heart of Norwood center, offering one bedroom, a large family room, quality craftsmanship and central air. A fantastic opportunity, only steps away from everything Norwood has to offer. Showing now.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
129 Guild St.
129 Guild Street, Norwood, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,050
448 sqft
The Print Lofts are located across the street from the Norwood Central MBTA Station and one block from downtown Norwood.
Results within 1 mile of Norwood Centre
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
23 Units Available
Norwest Woods Townhouses
1 Norwest Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1160 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
23 Units Available
Cottonwood One Upland
8 Upland Woods Circle, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
978 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,955
1426 sqft
Luxurious community with pool, amphitheater and dog park. Residences feature window blinds, hardwood floors, and washer and dryer. Located close to Legacy Place and University Station.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
405 Washington Street 2
405 Washington Street, Norfolk County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
800 sqft
Westwood Brookside- Sunny, Convenient 2BR/1BA - - Property Id: 281652 Available Now.
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
301 Engamore Lane
301 Engamore Lane, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,796
800 sqft
Safe, quiet, convenient, beautiful apartment with an in-built washer/dryer, dishwasher, central heater, hot/cold water, storage space, free parking, swimming pool, gym, and recreation center. The train station is a 2-minutes walk from the apartment.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
830 Pleasant St
830 Pleasant Street, Norwood, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
9999 sqft
Nice 3 Bed 1 Bath apartment, updated unit modern kitchen all hardwood floors throughout. Off street parking, central air conditioning. Laundry in basement. Brokerage fee of one month's rent required by tenant.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
65 Sturtevant
65 Sturtevant Avenue, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
800 sqft
Welcome Home! This lovely 2br 1bath unit in Norwood sits on a dead end street with plenty of parking! Close to RTE 1 and several restaurants.
Last updated July 11 at 02:35 PM
1 Unit Available
409 Washington St.
409 Washington Street, Norfolk County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
820 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Washer and Dryer on property Cat and Dog Friendly 1st Parking Spot Free Professional Managed Virtual Tour Available Terms: One year lease
Last updated April 10 at 01:58 AM
1 Unit Available
1208 Norwest Dr.
1208 Norwest Drive, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
1005 sqft
$500 Off if Apply in 24 hour of Showing Washer/Dryer Pool and Fitness Room Private Entry 24 Hour Maintenance Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
4 Buckminster Dr.
4 Buckminster Drive, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,766
690 sqft
1st Floor Patio Pet Friendly Pool and Fitness Room on Property Virtual and In Person Tour Available Terms: One year lease
Results within 5 miles of Norwood Centre
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
27 Units Available
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,525
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1033 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to Routes 1, 1A, 93, 128, and I-95. Luxurious homes have energy-efficient appliances, water saving toilets, and chandeliers. Community has on-site management, 24-hour maintenance, and more.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Wilber School Apartments
75 S Main St, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
900 sqft
Boutique apartment within walking distance to MA Commuter Rail and public schools. Smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Amenities include on-site fitness center, dog park and parking. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, private patio and dishwasher.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
Jefferson at Dedham Station
1000 Presidents Way, Dedham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,681
1123 sqft
Unbeatable location just three minutes to Legacy Place and 25 minutes to Boston's South Station! Pool table, 24-hour gym, pool and courtyard in community. Apartments feature recent renovations and huge closets.
Last updated July 22 at 01:00 PM
71 Units Available
The Commons at Windsor Gardens
624 Walpole St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,888
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,698
1210 sqft
Centrally located Norwood apartments, just minutes from a commuter rail stop. Close to Interstate 95 and Texas State Highway 289. Walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and parquet wood floors. Volleyball court and swimming pool.
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
15 Units Available
Avalon Station 250
250 Station Cir, Dedham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,210
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy easy access to Boston via I-95. Legacy Place is literally only steps away, so shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby. Units feature breakfast bars, soaking tubs, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
7 Units Available
Avalon Sharon
2500 Avalon Dr, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,984
1190 sqft
Exquisite apartments with walk-in closets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Enjoy a clubhouse, gym and media room on-site. Right near I-95. Close to Spring Valley Country Club. Just 20 miles from Boston.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
25 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,011
1340 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
Norwood Gardens
105 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters close to I-95 and I-495. Luxurious units have custom accent walls, chandeliers, and free heat and hot water. Community offers pool tennis, and picnic area.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1076 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
25 Rockland St. Apt. 3
25 Rockland Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
965 sqft
2BD on West Roxbury/ Dedham Line - 2BD apartment for rent in West Roxbury located on first floor of condo building. New floors and carpeting recently installed. Has 1.5 bath and off street assigned parking for one vehicle.
