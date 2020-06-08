All apartments in Norwood
Find more places like 1 Upland Woods Cir..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norwood, MA
/
1 Upland Woods Cir.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

1 Upland Woods Cir.

1 Upland Woods Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Norwood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1 Upland Woods Circle, Norwood, MA 02062

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
-Stainless Steel Appliances -Quartz Counter Tops / Tile Back-splash -Modern Kitchens with built in Breakfast Bar -Private Balconies/Patios in select units -Large Walk in Closets -Loft Style Two Level Layouts Available -Hardwood Flooring -Washer and Dryer In-Unit! - Smoke Free Community - Private Garage Available at higher prices - Personal Storage Available - Swimming Pool / Sun Deck - Fitness Center / Yoga Classes! - Electric Car Chargers Available - Playground On Site - Indoor Resident Lounge: Coffee Bar / Fire Place - Outdoor Resident Lounge: Fire Pits / Grills / Picnic Tables -Cats OK -Dogs OK -No Broker Fee!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Upland Woods Cir. have any available units?
1 Upland Woods Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwood, MA.
How much is rent in Norwood, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Upland Woods Cir. have?
Some of 1 Upland Woods Cir.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Upland Woods Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
1 Upland Woods Cir. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Upland Woods Cir. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Upland Woods Cir. is pet friendly.
Does 1 Upland Woods Cir. offer parking?
Yes, 1 Upland Woods Cir. does offer parking.
Does 1 Upland Woods Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Upland Woods Cir. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Upland Woods Cir. have a pool?
Yes, 1 Upland Woods Cir. has a pool.
Does 1 Upland Woods Cir. have accessible units?
No, 1 Upland Woods Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Upland Woods Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Upland Woods Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Norwest Woods Townhouses
1 Norwest Dr
Norwood, MA 02062
Stonebridge
38 Dean Street
Norwood, MA 02062
Norwood Gardens
105 Hampden Dr
Norwood, MA 02062
Cottonwood One Upland
8 Upland Woods Circle
Norwood, MA 02062
Avalon Norwood
155 Lenox St
Norwood, MA 02062
The Commons at Windsor Gardens
624 Walpole St
Norwood, MA 02062

Similar Pages

Norwood 1 BedroomsNorwood 2 Bedrooms
Norwood Apartments with ParkingNorwood Dog Friendly Apartments
Norwood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MABurlington, MAFranklin, MANeedham, MAChelsea, MAWilmington, MAEverett, MA
Salem, MAMelrose, MACranston, RIDanvers, MADedham, MARandolph, MASaugus, MAWakefield, MAMethuen Town, MAEast Providence, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Norwood
Norwood Centre

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music