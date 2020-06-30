17 Sinai Circle Building D, Unit 12

Amenities

Beautifully maintained, bright & sunny 2 bedroom condo in central Chelmsford. - Extremely well-maintained 2 bedroom condo in desirable downtown Chelmsford complex. Walk to downtown Chelmsford restaurants and shops. Free offstreet parking. Access to highly regarded Chelmsford School system. Spacious and sunny unit features 2 bedrooms, plus large living room. Easy Access to Route 3 and I-495 corridors for commuters. Minutes to downtown Lowell and UMass Lowell. $1,650 per month.



THE BASICS



RENT: $1,575

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: Free off-street



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE:

- Meticulously cared for unit

- Access to Chelmsford Schools

- Sunny and spacious with lots of natural light

- Minutes to commuter routes: I-495 and Rte 3

- Walk to downtown Chelmsford restaurants and shops

- Short drive to downtown Lowell and UMass Lowell

- Free Offstreet parking



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking. No Vaping.

*No Pets

*Utilities: Resident pays for Electricity, Gas, & Cable

*First and Last Month’s rent due at Lease Signing

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management – Merrimack Valley

*Application processing time is 1-4 business days.

*Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



Keyrenter Merrimack Valley

49 Blanchard Street, Ste 206-7 Lawrence, MA 01843

keyrentermerrimackvalley.com.com

978-653-0000



