17 Sinai Circle Building D, Unit 12
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

17 Sinai Circle Building D, Unit 12

17 Sinai Cir · (978) 788-9822
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

17 Sinai Cir, Middlesex County, MA 01824

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17 Sinai Circle Building D, Unit 12 · Avail. now

$1,575

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
guest parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Beautifully maintained, bright & sunny 2 bedroom condo in central Chelmsford. - Extremely well-maintained 2 bedroom condo in desirable downtown Chelmsford complex. Walk to downtown Chelmsford restaurants and shops. Free offstreet parking. Access to highly regarded Chelmsford School system. Spacious and sunny unit features 2 bedrooms, plus large living room. Easy Access to Route 3 and I-495 corridors for commuters. Minutes to downtown Lowell and UMass Lowell. $1,650 per month.

THE BASICS

RENT: $1,575
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Free off-street

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE:
- Meticulously cared for unit
- Access to Chelmsford Schools
- Sunny and spacious with lots of natural light
- Minutes to commuter routes: I-495 and Rte 3
- Walk to downtown Chelmsford restaurants and shops
- Short drive to downtown Lowell and UMass Lowell
- Free Offstreet parking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking. No Vaping.
*No Pets
*Utilities: Resident pays for Electricity, Gas, & Cable
*First and Last Month’s rent due at Lease Signing
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management – Merrimack Valley
*Application processing time is 1-4 business days.
*Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Keyrenter Merrimack Valley
49 Blanchard Street, Ste 206-7 Lawrence, MA 01843
keyrentermerrimackvalley.com.com
978-653-0000

Amenities: Appliances including Refrigerator & Stove & Oven. Cable-ready, Free Off Street parking with additional Guest Parking Available. Easy Access to Route 3 and I-495.

(RLNE5640477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Sinai Circle Building D, Unit 12 have any available units?
17 Sinai Circle Building D, Unit 12 has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17 Sinai Circle Building D, Unit 12 have?
Some of 17 Sinai Circle Building D, Unit 12's amenities include parking, guest parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Sinai Circle Building D, Unit 12 currently offering any rent specials?
17 Sinai Circle Building D, Unit 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Sinai Circle Building D, Unit 12 pet-friendly?
No, 17 Sinai Circle Building D, Unit 12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middlesex County.
Does 17 Sinai Circle Building D, Unit 12 offer parking?
Yes, 17 Sinai Circle Building D, Unit 12 offers parking.
Does 17 Sinai Circle Building D, Unit 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Sinai Circle Building D, Unit 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Sinai Circle Building D, Unit 12 have a pool?
No, 17 Sinai Circle Building D, Unit 12 does not have a pool.
Does 17 Sinai Circle Building D, Unit 12 have accessible units?
No, 17 Sinai Circle Building D, Unit 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Sinai Circle Building D, Unit 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Sinai Circle Building D, Unit 12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Sinai Circle Building D, Unit 12 have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Sinai Circle Building D, Unit 12 does not have units with air conditioning.
