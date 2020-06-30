17 Sinai Circle Building D, Unit 12

Amenities
Beautifully maintained, bright & sunny 2 bedroom condo in central Chelmsford. - Extremely well-maintained 2 bedroom condo in desirable downtown Chelmsford complex. Walk to downtown Chelmsford restaurants and shops. Free offstreet parking. Access to highly regarded Chelmsford School system. Spacious and sunny unit features 2 bedrooms, plus large living room. Easy Access to Route 3 and I-495 corridors for commuters. Minutes to downtown Lowell and UMass Lowell. $1,650 per month.
THE BASICS
RENT: $1,575
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Free off-street
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE:
- Meticulously cared for unit
- Access to Chelmsford Schools
- Sunny and spacious with lots of natural light
- Minutes to commuter routes: I-495 and Rte 3
- Walk to downtown Chelmsford restaurants and shops
- Short drive to downtown Lowell and UMass Lowell
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking. No Vaping.
*No Pets
*Utilities: Resident pays for Electricity, Gas, & Cable
*First and Last Month’s rent due at Lease Signing
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management – Merrimack Valley
*Application processing time is 1-4 business days.
*Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Keyrenter Merrimack Valley
49 Blanchard Street, Ste 206-7 Lawrence, MA 01843
keyrentermerrimackvalley.com.com
978-653-0000
Amenities: Appliances including Refrigerator & Stove & Oven. Cable-ready, Free Off Street parking with additional Guest Parking Available.
