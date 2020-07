Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

A large 3 bed, 2.5 bath house in a .4 acre lot available for rent in a cul-de-sac. It is a very safe community with just 44 units in the cul-de-sac. The town has one of the best school districts in MA. It has a large yard for kids to play around and a huge unfinished basement for your storage. Snow cleaning and Lawn mower is the landlord's responsibility while Gas/Electric/Water/Sewer is the tenant's responsibility.