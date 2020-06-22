All apartments in Marlborough
Find more places like 93 Broadmeadow St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marlborough, MA
/
93 Broadmeadow St.
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:09 PM

93 Broadmeadow St.

93 Broadmeadow Street · (617) 286-2182
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Marlborough
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

93 Broadmeadow Street, Marlborough, MA 01752

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Country setting in a suburban location. Unit priced for 11 months lease. Rent Includes .. Heat. Hot water Water. sewer . trash. Apartment Features.. Carpet.. Central Air.. Ceramic Tiles Modern Kitchen Oven/Range..Dishwasher..Disposal Electric stove..Refrigerator. Microwave System Separate Kitchen.. Stainless Steel Appliances Exposed Brick. Laundry in Building. Modern Bath Security..Storage ((Low move in cost of 1st month, security of $300. on approved credit.. One time lock change fees of $65.00. Renters ins Required. ((Pet Policy: cats and dogs are accepted for additional pet rent. Breed restrictions do apply.)) Our information is obtained from third party sources including but not limited to property management companies, property owners and public records. Accordingly, listings are subject to errors and omissions, and pricing i"s subject to change without notice. In accordance with Mass State Law: "The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rental. Central Metrowest Rental Division" Rental division of "DRG makes no warranties, whether expressed or implied, on the accuracy of the information contained within this ad. Images appearing in advertisements may be of model unit at property, sizes of rooms and floor plan of actual unit may vary from images. Pricing includes any current move in specials. Please contact us for pet policy as number of pets, size and breed restrictions may apply.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 Broadmeadow St. have any available units?
93 Broadmeadow St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlborough, MA.
What amenities does 93 Broadmeadow St. have?
Some of 93 Broadmeadow St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 Broadmeadow St. currently offering any rent specials?
93 Broadmeadow St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 Broadmeadow St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 93 Broadmeadow St. is pet friendly.
Does 93 Broadmeadow St. offer parking?
No, 93 Broadmeadow St. does not offer parking.
Does 93 Broadmeadow St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 93 Broadmeadow St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 Broadmeadow St. have a pool?
Yes, 93 Broadmeadow St. has a pool.
Does 93 Broadmeadow St. have accessible units?
No, 93 Broadmeadow St. does not have accessible units.
Does 93 Broadmeadow St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 93 Broadmeadow St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 93 Broadmeadow St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 93 Broadmeadow St. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 93 Broadmeadow St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes
19 Royal Crest Dr
Marlborough, MA 01752
Talia Apartments
155 Ames St
Marlborough, MA 01752
Orchards Apartments
3 Avalon Dr
Marlborough, MA 01752
Design Pak Lofts
175 Maple St
Marlborough, MA 01752
Bell Marlborough
20 Applebriar Ln
Marlborough, MA 01752
Avalon Marlborough
1000 Bay Dr
Marlborough, MA 01752
Stone Gate
65 Silver Leaf Way
Marlborough, MA 01752
The Point at Marlborough
21 Austen Way
Marlborough, MA 01752

Similar Pages

Marlborough 1 BedroomsMarlborough 2 Bedrooms
Marlborough Apartments with GymMarlborough Apartments with Parking
Marlborough Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MA
Fall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MABurlington, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Marlborough

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity