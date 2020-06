Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center concierge elevator gym

Introducing Lowell's most EXCLUSIVE - BRAND NEW - luxury loft community! The perfect mix of historic touches with modern amenities and finishes. Each loft home features quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and washer and dryer in unit. Work in Boston? Take the short walk across our attached walkway to the MBTA. Expecting a package? Your concierge is just a short call away. Call or TEXT Bradford Brady of Doherty Properties for a PRIVATE tour 978-764-1661 *** Photos are of model unit *** *** Prices starting from $1950 for 1 beds, $2200 for 2 beds ***



Terms: One year lease