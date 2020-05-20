All apartments in Lowell
132 Boylston Lane Unit 40

132 Boylston Street · No Longer Available
Location

132 Boylston Street, Lowell, MA 01852
South Lowell

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly Renovated Two (2) Bedroom Condo in South Lowell. $1,450 / month - Be the first to see this newly renovated 2 bedroom & 1 bath condo in south Lowell in the Canterbury Village Condos. Enjoy the updated living space with brand new hardwood floors in the Living Room, plus new carpeting in both Bedrooms. The kitchen features a brand new gas stove and stove hood/fan, and also includes a large fridge and plenty of cabinet space. The master bath features a large tub and shower. This condo offers plenty of quiet and green space and is less than a mile from the Shedd Park in Lowell.

This updated condo is ideal for commuters as it is minutes from Rte I-495, Rte 3 and I-93. It also offers easy access to downtown Lowell, UMass Lowell and all of Lowell's amenities.

No pets allowed in this complex.

THE BASICS
RENT: $1,450 per month
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Off-street parking spaces
MOVE IN DATE: June1st 2020

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE:
- Quiet condo complex near Shedd Park
- Newly updated unit - Freshly painted, and new harwood floors and carpeting
- New gas stove/oven
- Community Washer & Dryer
- Minutes from Downtown Lowell, Rte 3, I-495 and I-93

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*Immediate Move In Date
*No smoking or vaping on premises
*No pets allowed
*Utilities: Resident pays for Electricity, Gas, & Cable
*First and Last Months rent, and Security Deposit due at Lease Signing
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to one month's rent
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management Merrimack Valley
*Application processing time is 1-4 business days.
*Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5814405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Boylston Lane Unit 40 have any available units?
132 Boylston Lane Unit 40 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lowell, MA.
How much is rent in Lowell, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lowell Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 Boylston Lane Unit 40 have?
Some of 132 Boylston Lane Unit 40's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Boylston Lane Unit 40 currently offering any rent specials?
132 Boylston Lane Unit 40 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Boylston Lane Unit 40 pet-friendly?
No, 132 Boylston Lane Unit 40 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lowell.
Does 132 Boylston Lane Unit 40 offer parking?
Yes, 132 Boylston Lane Unit 40 does offer parking.
Does 132 Boylston Lane Unit 40 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 Boylston Lane Unit 40 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Boylston Lane Unit 40 have a pool?
No, 132 Boylston Lane Unit 40 does not have a pool.
Does 132 Boylston Lane Unit 40 have accessible units?
No, 132 Boylston Lane Unit 40 does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Boylston Lane Unit 40 have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 Boylston Lane Unit 40 does not have units with dishwashers.
