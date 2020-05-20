132 Boylston Lane Unit 40

Amenities

Newly Renovated Two (2) Bedroom Condo in South Lowell. $1,450 / month - Be the first to see this newly renovated 2 bedroom & 1 bath condo in south Lowell in the Canterbury Village Condos. Enjoy the updated living space with brand new hardwood floors in the Living Room, plus new carpeting in both Bedrooms. The kitchen features a brand new gas stove and stove hood/fan, and also includes a large fridge and plenty of cabinet space. The master bath features a large tub and shower. This condo offers plenty of quiet and green space and is less than a mile from the Shedd Park in Lowell.



This updated condo is ideal for commuters as it is minutes from Rte I-495, Rte 3 and I-93. It also offers easy access to downtown Lowell, UMass Lowell and all of Lowell's amenities.



No pets allowed in this complex.



THE BASICS

RENT: $1,450 per month

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: Off-street parking spaces

MOVE IN DATE: June1st 2020



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE:

- Quiet condo complex near Shedd Park

- Newly updated unit - Freshly painted, and new harwood floors and carpeting

- New gas stove/oven

- Community Washer & Dryer

- Minutes from Downtown Lowell, Rte 3, I-495 and I-93



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*Immediate Move In Date

*No smoking or vaping on premises

*No pets allowed

*Utilities: Resident pays for Electricity, Gas, & Cable

*First and Last Months rent, and Security Deposit due at Lease Signing

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to one month's rent

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management Merrimack Valley

*Application processing time is 1-4 business days.

*Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



