Amenities

patio / balcony carport

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

Available 08/01/20 WOW!! Do not miss out on this RARE opportunity to RENT TO OWN our Village Victorian style, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home located in this family-friendly and highly desirable neighborhood in Lexington. The home features a living room, eat-in kitchen with new recessed lighting, bonus mud room and a fantastic yard with a garden and a shed that has been used as an artist’s studio. In addition, this home also features a carport and solar panels that are owned, not leased.



Conveniently located off Mass. Ave. and walking distance to, Lexington High School, Hastings Park, Town Center, and conservation trails.



FOR A DESERVING BUYER WITH A GOOD DOWN PAYMENT.



(RLNE5842272)