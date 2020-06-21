All apartments in Lexington
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

5 Lake St

5 Lake Street · (781) 277-2274
Location

5 Lake Street, Lexington, MA 02421
North Lexington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3000 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Available 08/01/20 WOW!! Do not miss out on this RARE opportunity to RENT TO OWN our Village Victorian style, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home located in this family-friendly and highly desirable neighborhood in Lexington. The home features a living room, eat-in kitchen with new recessed lighting, bonus mud room and a fantastic yard with a garden and a shed that has been used as an artist’s studio. In addition, this home also features a carport and solar panels that are owned, not leased.

Conveniently located off Mass. Ave. and walking distance to, Lexington High School, Hastings Park, Town Center, and conservation trails.

FOR A DESERVING BUYER WITH A GOOD DOWN PAYMENT.

(RLNE5842272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Lake St have any available units?
5 Lake St has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5 Lake St currently offering any rent specials?
5 Lake St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Lake St pet-friendly?
No, 5 Lake St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 5 Lake St offer parking?
Yes, 5 Lake St does offer parking.
Does 5 Lake St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Lake St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Lake St have a pool?
No, 5 Lake St does not have a pool.
Does 5 Lake St have accessible units?
No, 5 Lake St does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Lake St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Lake St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Lake St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Lake St does not have units with air conditioning.
