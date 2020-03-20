All apartments in Lexington
4 Emerson Gardens Road
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:46 AM

4 Emerson Gardens Road

4 Emerson Gardens Road · (978) 369-5775
Location

4 Emerson Gardens Road, Lexington, MA 02420
Countryside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
Fabulous 2 bedroom 1.5 Bath townhouse in the desirable Emerson Gardens Community! Enjoy the new designer kitchen with gleaming quartz counter tops, newer stainless steel appliances, and a fully updated bathroom. Immaculate sunny 3-level living with hardwood floors and a beautiful front yard view. In unit, laundry and lots of storage space. The rent includes heat, hot water, trash and snow removal. Located only steps away from the bike trail, walking path and MBTA stop. Also near all major highways. Walk to the galleries, shops, and restaurants in historic Lexington Center.Walk / bus to the award winning schools of Lexington. The unit has one assigned parking space and plenty of guest parking. Additionally, it has its own private entrance and back door! Emerson Gardens is professionally managed with neat landscaping and a well-maintained seasonal outdoor pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Emerson Gardens Road have any available units?
4 Emerson Gardens Road has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Emerson Gardens Road have?
Some of 4 Emerson Gardens Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Emerson Gardens Road currently offering any rent specials?
4 Emerson Gardens Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Emerson Gardens Road pet-friendly?
No, 4 Emerson Gardens Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 4 Emerson Gardens Road offer parking?
Yes, 4 Emerson Gardens Road does offer parking.
Does 4 Emerson Gardens Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Emerson Gardens Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Emerson Gardens Road have a pool?
Yes, 4 Emerson Gardens Road has a pool.
Does 4 Emerson Gardens Road have accessible units?
No, 4 Emerson Gardens Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Emerson Gardens Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Emerson Gardens Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Emerson Gardens Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Emerson Gardens Road does not have units with air conditioning.
