All apartments in Lexington
Find more places like 36 Normandy Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lexington, MA
/
36 Normandy Rd
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:30 PM

36 Normandy Rd

36 Normandy Road · (561) 220-6544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lexington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

36 Normandy Road, Lexington, MA 02421
Idylwide

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
air conditioning
yoga
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
media room
yoga
Built in 2010, this lovely corner lot is in a highly desired setting &amp; easy commuting location! Quick access to Boston, Arlington, Cambridge (20 min) &amp; Somerville. Take a deep breath &amp; feel pampered in this luxurious house! Relax in front of the fireplace in one of 2 living rooms. Host a formal dinner party in the Grand Formal Dining Room, feat. a coffered ceiling &amp; butler's pantry. Spacious third floor open space, which can be used in many creative ways such as an in-home movie theater, yoga/music/dance studio, and even features a separate extra guest space/bedroom. If you can dream it you can create it! With its grand hallways, 6 bedrooms, 3 fireplaces, you will love this paradise of a home. In addition, enjoy 4 cedar closets, a luxurious shower &amp; jacuzzi, top of the line sub-zero &amp; wolf appliances, 2 Ovens, 1 Microwave &amp; 6 Burner Gas Stove. 4 Zone Heat &amp; Central VAC. Come see this gem today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Normandy Rd have any available units?
36 Normandy Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lexington, MA.
What amenities does 36 Normandy Rd have?
Some of 36 Normandy Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, cats allowed, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Normandy Rd currently offering any rent specials?
36 Normandy Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Normandy Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 36 Normandy Rd is pet friendly.
Does 36 Normandy Rd offer parking?
No, 36 Normandy Rd does not offer parking.
Does 36 Normandy Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Normandy Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Normandy Rd have a pool?
No, 36 Normandy Rd does not have a pool.
Does 36 Normandy Rd have accessible units?
No, 36 Normandy Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Normandy Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Normandy Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Normandy Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 36 Normandy Rd has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 36 Normandy Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Captain Parker Arms
7 Captain Parker Arms
Lexington, MA 02421
Katahdin Woods
1 Katahdin Dr
Lexington, MA 02421
Avalon at Lexington Hills
1000 Main Campus Dr
Lexington, MA 02421
Avalon at Lexington
100 Lexington Ridge Dr
Lexington, MA 02421
Battle Green
42 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421

Similar Pages

Lexington 1 BedroomsLexington 2 Bedrooms
Lexington Apartments with ParkingLexington Dog Friendly Apartments
Lexington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NH
Malden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MANorwood, MABurlington, MAFranklin, MANeedham, MAChelsea, MAWilmington, MA
Everett, MASalem, MAMelrose, MACranston, RIDanvers, MADedham, MARandolph, MASaugus, MAWakefield, MAMethuen Town, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lexington Town Center
Follen Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity