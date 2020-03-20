36 Normandy Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly media room yoga

Built in 2010, this lovely corner lot is in a highly desired setting & easy commuting location! Quick access to Boston, Arlington, Cambridge (20 min) & Somerville. Take a deep breath & feel pampered in this luxurious house! Relax in front of the fireplace in one of 2 living rooms. Host a formal dinner party in the Grand Formal Dining Room, feat. a coffered ceiling & butler's pantry. Spacious third floor open space, which can be used in many creative ways such as an in-home movie theater, yoga/music/dance studio, and even features a separate extra guest space/bedroom. If you can dream it you can create it! With its grand hallways, 6 bedrooms, 3 fireplaces, you will love this paradise of a home. In addition, enjoy 4 cedar closets, a luxurious shower & jacuzzi, top of the line sub-zero & wolf appliances, 2 Ovens, 1 Microwave & 6 Burner Gas Stove. 4 Zone Heat & Central VAC. Come see this gem today!