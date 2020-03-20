36 Normandy Rd

Amenities
Built in 2010, this lovely corner lot is in a highly desired setting & easy commuting location! Quick access to Boston, Arlington, Cambridge (20 min) & Somerville. Take a deep breath & feel pampered in this luxurious house! Relax in front of the fireplace in one of 2 living rooms. Host a formal dinner party in the Grand Formal Dining Room, feat. a coffered ceiling & butler's pantry. Spacious third floor open space, which can be used in many creative ways such as an in-home movie theater, yoga/music/dance studio, and even features a separate extra guest space/bedroom. If you can dream it you can create it! With its grand hallways, 6 bedrooms, 3 fireplaces, you will love this paradise of a home. In addition, enjoy 4 cedar closets, a luxurious shower & jacuzzi, top of the line sub-zero & wolf appliances, 2 Ovens, 1 Microwave & 6 Burner Gas Stove. 4 Zone Heat & Central VAC. Come see this gem today!