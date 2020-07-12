/
west framingham
70 Apartments for rent in West Framingham, Framingham, MA
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
42 Units Available
Water View Village
1296 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,575
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1217 sqft
Excellent location, just minutes from Boston's Logan International Airport. Community features resort-style pool, sundeck, and more. Units have central AC, fully-equipped kitchens, and private terrace or balcony.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
74 Units Available
Halstead Framingham
1610 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,350
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,393
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
933 sqft
Modern luxuries abound with apartments featuring stainless steel, new upgrades and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Close to the Natick IMAX, restaurants and the MetroWest Transit Stop.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
34 Units Available
Water View Terrace
1400 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,795
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1167 sqft
Luxurious community has controlled access, pool and sun deck. Apartments have terraces, carpeting and maple or cherry cabinets. Located minutes from I-495 and I-95 for easy commuting.
Results within 5 miles of West Framingham
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
38 Units Available
Bayberry Hill Estates Apartments
50 Dinsmore Ave, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,376
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1067 sqft
Wood plank flooring, private balcony or patio, and fully equipped kitchens with black appliances and contemporary cabinets. Ample storage space. Swimming pool and fitness center on site.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
28 Units Available
Georgetown Apartment Homes
5 Georgetown Dr #1, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,517
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,606
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1025 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free community with on-site fitness center, swimming pool and lounge with BBQ. Fully equipped kitchens, plank faux-wood flooring, and private patio or balcony available.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
10 Units Available
Avalon Sudbury
200 Bay Drive, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,025
1037 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1513 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment homes with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and quartz stone countertops. Amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool with sundeck, and landscaped courtyards. Close to I-95, I-90 and I-495.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
15 Units Available
Avalon Natick
3 Chrysler Rd, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,210
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,330
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1076 sqft
This high-rise community offers everything from studios to penthouse apartments and beautiful views of Lake Cochituate and Cochituate Park. Community features media room, gym, trash valet and clubhouse. Cable included in rent.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
The Westerly
50 Woodview Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,697
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,337
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,649
1319 sqft
This apartment housing community is home to many attractive features, such as a 24-hour fitness center, a dog wash and run, and a custom resident lounge. The community also has access to a state forest.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
31 Units Available
Alta Union House
55 Concord St, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,575
1437 sqft
Tour Your Way! We Are Open for Walk Ins, Self Guided or Virtual Tours!*
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
4 Units Available
Avalon Framingham
40 River Path, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to the best shopping, dining and entertainment of Framingham, and just minutes from I-90. Apartments have in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Luxury community features pool, fire pit and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Woodview at Legacy Farms
5 Woodview Way, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-495 and I-90. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private balconies and patios, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Beautiful on-site amenities including a bark park, saltwater swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
2 Units Available
Executive Apartments
551 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,425
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
816 sqft
Welcome To Executive Apartments. Where Luxury Meets Living. At Executive Apartments, youll find newly renovated spacious apartments with wall-wall carpeting, large closets, A/C, and laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
2 Units Available
Hamilton Village
10 Queens Way, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
892 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Village in Framingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3-HF Brown Way
3 H F Brown Way, Middlesex County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2400 sqft
3-HF Brown Way Available 08/01/20 Luxurious 3 Level Living - No expense was spared when this home was built just 4 years ago and the owner made improvements after that! This beautiful, 3-level home has too many features to list.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
750 Farm Road
750 Farm Road, Marlborough, MA
Studio
$1,200
500 sqft
750 Farm Road Unit 208 Available 09/01/20 CLEAN and COZY MARLBOROUGH STUDIO WITH A POOL!! - This super cute and quaint studio condo in the Princeton Green of Marlborough is ready for a new tenant! This cozy studio comes with hardwood floors, a
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
66 Disnmore Ave
66 Dinsmore Avenue, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
1100 sqft
Bayberry Hills Estates Apartments in Framingham, Massachusetts is conveniently located by the Massachusetts Turnpike. We are 21 miles to downtown Boston and only 2.5 miles from Framingham State University.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
41 Hayes
41 Hayes Street, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1000 sqft
This is a 2nd-floor 2 bedroom + office, 1 bath apartment. The office has been used as a child's bedroom in the past. Heat is electric, tenants are responsible for the electricity bill for heating, cooking, and hot water.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
114 Waverly Street
114 Waverly Street, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Natural light abounds in this lovingly maintained second floor, 2-bedroom + office, 1-bath apartment! A well-equipped eat-in kitchen complete with dishwasher opens to an office area and full bath.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
187 America Blvd
187 America Boulevard, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1925 sqft
187 America Blvd Available 09/01/20 FANTASTIC ASHLAND TOWNHOUSE RENTAL - Constructed in 2005 this almost 2000sqft home boasts 2+ bedrooms on three floors. 2.5 baths including master with jacuzzi tub, fireplace, and cathedral ceilings.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
688 Boston Post Rd E Apt 323
688 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
900 sqft
Nice condo near the Sudbury line that includes heat and hot water and two car off st parking. Nice updated kitchen and bathroom, private balcony, top floor corner unit. Call today to view!
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
152 Turner Rd
152 Turner Road, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
698 sqft
Bright, private one bedroom unit in Crestview Condominiums! Great location in the complex, has an outdoor balcony. Recently painted with updated kitchen countertops, tile back splash. New flooring, stove, range hood & dishwasher.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
70 Lincoln St
70 Lincoln Street, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
600 sqft
Video available. 1 bedroom unit on second floor of mulit-unit building close to the hospital. Hardwood floors throughout, large galley kitchen. Good closet space. 1 car off street parking.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6 McLaughlin
6 Mclaughlin Street, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
389 sqft
1 bedroom apartment in North Framingham. Laminate throughout, galley kitchen and full bath. Coin op laundry and storage in basement. 2 car parking. First, security and 1/2 month realtor fee required upfront. Cats negotiable.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7 Village Rock Lane
7 Village Rock Lane, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
810 sqft
Avail 8/1/20. Top floor, 2 bedroom condo unit at highly desirable Natick Village. Unit opens into large living room/open floor space with big coat closet and sliders to balcony/deck. Formal dining area.
