Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors cats allowed recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Renovated 1BR apartment on the basement level of a small brick building. Heat and hot water is included, coin-op laundry on site, hardwood floors throughout. Easy bus access to Davis or Sullivan Sq and walkable to bike path to Davis Square. Magoun Square has many shops and restaurants including large Walgreens. Ball Square is just down the street with best breakfast joints in town. Great price with all these amenities included. (Reference #139504)