12 Wolcott St.

Amenities
Huge 4 bedroom available 6/1 right in the heart of Everett Square. Plenty of charm and natural light, new appliances, central A/C, fresh paint, hardwood floors. Eat-in kitchen and bathroom have new tiles, cabinets, counters and vanities and new windows! Deleaded! In-unit G/E washer/dryer! Steps from bus lines 110 and 122 w/ direct access to Wellington Orange Line station. The apartment has a 96 Walk Score! Close proximity to restaurants, Everett Square, highway access, shopping, restaurants, AGENTS- PLEASE PRE-SCREEN YOUR TENANTS. Required documentation: Rental application for each adult, proof of income, valid ID, references required and full credit report + FICO score (credit score 680+) First month, security deposit and broker fee required. Utilities not included in the rent.
Terms: One year lease