12 Wolcott St.
Last updated May 26 2020 at 8:11 PM

12 Wolcott St.

12 Wolcott Street · (617) 820-2336
Location

12 Wolcott Street, Everett, MA 02149
Downtown Everett

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1272 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Huge 4 bedroom available 6/1 right in the heart of Everett Square. Plenty of charm and natural light, new appliances, central A/C, fresh paint, hardwood floors. Eat-in kitchen and bathroom have new tiles, cabinets, counters and vanities and new windows! Deleaded! In-unit G/E washer/dryer! Steps from bus lines 110 and 122 w/ direct access to Wellington Orange Line station. The apartment has a 96 Walk Score! Close proximity to restaurants, Everett Square, highway access, shopping, restaurants, AGENTS- PLEASE PRE-SCREEN YOUR TENANTS. Required documentation: Rental application for each adult, proof of income, valid ID, references required and full credit report + FICO score (credit score 680+) First month, security deposit and broker fee required. Utilities not included in the rent.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Wolcott St. have any available units?
12 Wolcott St. has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Wolcott St. have?
Some of 12 Wolcott St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Wolcott St. currently offering any rent specials?
12 Wolcott St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Wolcott St. pet-friendly?
No, 12 Wolcott St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 12 Wolcott St. offer parking?
No, 12 Wolcott St. does not offer parking.
Does 12 Wolcott St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Wolcott St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Wolcott St. have a pool?
No, 12 Wolcott St. does not have a pool.
Does 12 Wolcott St. have accessible units?
No, 12 Wolcott St. does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Wolcott St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Wolcott St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Wolcott St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12 Wolcott St. has units with air conditioning.
