26 Chestnut Street.
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

26 Chestnut Street

26 Chestnut Street · (978) 879-6322
Location

26 Chestnut Street, Essex County, MA 01982

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Live the life in Hamilton in this charming Cape Cod style home in the family friendly Tally-Ho neighborhood. Within walking distance to shopping, the commuter train to Boston, Patton Park, community pool and area trails. First floor master bedroom with ensuite full bath. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, newly renovated kitchen, and newly painted interior and exterior make this a great opportunity to live in Hamilton at an affordable price. Also included is a two car garage with extra storage space and a large flat yard perfect for grilling and enjoying the outside. Tenant is responsible for snow removal and lawn maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 26 Chestnut Street have any available units?
26 Chestnut Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 Chestnut Street have?
Some of 26 Chestnut Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Chestnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
26 Chestnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Chestnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 26 Chestnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 26 Chestnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 26 Chestnut Street offers parking.
Does 26 Chestnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Chestnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Chestnut Street have a pool?
Yes, 26 Chestnut Street has a pool.
Does 26 Chestnut Street have accessible units?
No, 26 Chestnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Chestnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Chestnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Chestnut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Chestnut Street does not have units with air conditioning.

