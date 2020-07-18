26 Chestnut Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Live the life in Hamilton in this charming Cape Cod style home in the family friendly Tally-Ho neighborhood. Within walking distance to shopping, the commuter train to Boston, Patton Park, community pool and area trails. First floor master bedroom with ensuite full bath. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, newly renovated kitchen, and newly painted interior and exterior make this a great opportunity to live in Hamilton at an affordable price. Also included is a two car garage with extra storage space and a large flat yard perfect for grilling and enjoying the outside. Tenant is responsible for snow removal and lawn maintenance.