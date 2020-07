Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym

A nice apartment located on the Andover Line. We have other apartments throughout the region. Let us know if you are looking for an apartment in Lawrence, Andover and Tewksbury.



Terms: One year lease