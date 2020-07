Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel bathtub carpet granite counters ice maker oven smoke-free units Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 alarm system bike storage cc payments conference room e-payments fire pit guest parking internet cafe lobby online portal smoke-free community yoga

Celebrate the good life at The Point at Merrimack River and belong to a community that perfectly fits your style. Elegant apartments, distinct amenities and all the modern comforts of a home provide you with the perfect backdrop for living a better life. Whether you watch a movie in our screening room or spend time by the outdoor fireplace, you will discover everything you need in a place that makes you feel like you belong. Located only 25 miles north from downtown Boston with convenient access to the Massachusetts shoreline and the White Mountains of New Hampshire, you will find that at The Point at Merrimack River, you are truly home. In response to the coronavirus, we are offering virtual tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.