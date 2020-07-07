All apartments in Chelsea
Chelsea, MA
425 Broadway
425 Broadway

425 Broadway · (617) 230-2660
Location

425 Broadway, Chelsea, MA 02150
Belingham Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1900 · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Luxury Apartments in Chelsea's Bellingham square!! - Property Id: 156576

Be the FIRST to live in Chelsea's BRAND NEW luxury two-bedroom. Enjoy the beauty of a modern lifestyle with this new renovation located right in the heart of Bellingham square. Take full advantage of the city life with nearby restaurants, transportation, banks, supermarkets and so much more! Living spaces include elegant interior features showcasing central heat and Air Conditioning, hardwood floors, and modern full custom kitchens with granite countertops and back splashes. Fully custom built out closets, Full laundromat right next door. Steps from all "T" connections and right by the Chelsea Silver Line with connections to all universities, Seaport, and Boston's Financial District.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/156576
Property Id 156576

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5888095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Broadway have any available units?
425 Broadway has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 425 Broadway have?
Some of 425 Broadway's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
425 Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 425 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chelsea.
Does 425 Broadway offer parking?
No, 425 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 425 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Broadway have a pool?
No, 425 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 425 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 425 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 425 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 425 Broadway has units with air conditioning.
