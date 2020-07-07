425 Broadway

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils range

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Luxury Apartments in Chelsea's Bellingham square!! - Property Id: 156576



Be the FIRST to live in Chelsea's BRAND NEW luxury two-bedroom. Enjoy the beauty of a modern lifestyle with this new renovation located right in the heart of Bellingham square. Take full advantage of the city life with nearby restaurants, transportation, banks, supermarkets and so much more! Living spaces include elegant interior features showcasing central heat and Air Conditioning, hardwood floors, and modern full custom kitchens with granite countertops and back splashes. Fully custom built out closets, Full laundromat right next door. Steps from all "T" connections and right by the Chelsea Silver Line with connections to all universities, Seaport, and Boston's Financial District.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/156576

Property Id 156576



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5888095)