Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:50 AM

28 Hawthorne Street

28 Hawthorn Street · (781) 605-8924
Location

28 Hawthorn Street, Chelsea, MA 02150
Belingham Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
8 Hawthorne Street Apt #1, Chelsea, MA 02150 - 3 BR 3 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 06/18/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. 06/01 Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1L9kgogTiQ Gut Renovation of spacious 3+ bedroom/3 bath duplex. New floors, in-unit laundry, tiled baths stunning kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Central air conditioning and 1 off street parking spot and rear deck. Conveniently located to downtown Chelsea historic district and public transportation. This unit is vacant and can be shown. [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3593164 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Hawthorne Street have any available units?
28 Hawthorne Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28 Hawthorne Street have?
Some of 28 Hawthorne Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Hawthorne Street currently offering any rent specials?
28 Hawthorne Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Hawthorne Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 Hawthorne Street is pet friendly.
Does 28 Hawthorne Street offer parking?
Yes, 28 Hawthorne Street does offer parking.
Does 28 Hawthorne Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Hawthorne Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Hawthorne Street have a pool?
No, 28 Hawthorne Street does not have a pool.
Does 28 Hawthorne Street have accessible units?
No, 28 Hawthorne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Hawthorne Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Hawthorne Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Hawthorne Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28 Hawthorne Street has units with air conditioning.
