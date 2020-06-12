18 Congress Ave Unit 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking

This newly-built 3 bed, 2 full bath condo is right in the heart of the ever-growing downtown Chelsea neighborhood, and a perfect a way to be close to Boston without the Boston prices.

This 1,200 sq. ft. condo includes a washer and dryer, new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen (including 5-burner gas stove), granite countertops, a shared basement area with dedicated storage, and a shared finished roofdeck overlooking the Boston skyline. Boston is only 3 miles away, with many bus options within walking distance (111, 116, 117, and Silver Line SL3). Chelsea's dining scene is also expanding rapidly, with great spots to try such as Ciao Pizza, Winnisimmet Lounge, Chelsea Station, and many other local eateries. A large Market Basket is right down the street that has anything you could ever need, as well as quick food stops and Dunkin' Donuts and Starbucks

Tenant pays electric, gas, and cable. Unit is cable ready and has central air and heat. Cable is through Xfinity (only option in Chelsea), Gas through National Grid, and Electric through Eversource.

Tenants split trash duties with other 3 units in condo, and are responsible for the first week of each month.



PETS ALLOWED.