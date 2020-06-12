All apartments in Chelsea
18 Congress Ave Unit 1

18 Congress Ave · (617) 447-6575
Location

18 Congress Ave, Chelsea, MA 02150
Belingham Square

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
This newly-built 3 bed, 2 full bath condo is right in the heart of the ever-growing downtown Chelsea neighborhood, and a perfect a way to be close to Boston without the Boston prices.
This 1,200 sq. ft. condo includes a washer and dryer, new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen (including 5-burner gas stove), granite countertops, a shared basement area with dedicated storage, and a shared finished roofdeck overlooking the Boston skyline. Boston is only 3 miles away, with many bus options within walking distance (111, 116, 117, and Silver Line SL3). Chelsea's dining scene is also expanding rapidly, with great spots to try such as Ciao Pizza, Winnisimmet Lounge, Chelsea Station, and many other local eateries. A large Market Basket is right down the street that has anything you could ever need, as well as quick food stops and Dunkin' Donuts and Starbucks
Tenant pays electric, gas, and cable. Unit is cable ready and has central air and heat. Cable is through Xfinity (only option in Chelsea), Gas through National Grid, and Electric through Eversource.
Tenants split trash duties with other 3 units in condo, and are responsible for the first week of each month.

PETS ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Congress Ave Unit 1 have any available units?
18 Congress Ave Unit 1 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18 Congress Ave Unit 1 have?
Some of 18 Congress Ave Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Congress Ave Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
18 Congress Ave Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Congress Ave Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Congress Ave Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 18 Congress Ave Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 18 Congress Ave Unit 1 does offer parking.
Does 18 Congress Ave Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 Congress Ave Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Congress Ave Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 18 Congress Ave Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 18 Congress Ave Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 18 Congress Ave Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Congress Ave Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Congress Ave Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Congress Ave Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18 Congress Ave Unit 1 has units with air conditioning.
