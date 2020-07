Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

2 bedrooms unit at the desirable Admirals Hill is available for new tenants! Open concept kitchen with spacious living and dining area. Palladium windows provide with lots of sun light. Laundry facility right outside of the unit. 2 off-street parking spaces are provided. Walk to waterfront park and a short distance to retail center with shopping options and restaurants. Easy access to major highways and public transportation.