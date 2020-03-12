All apartments in Canton
Find more places like 22 Revere.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Canton, MA
/
22 Revere
Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:25 PM

22 Revere

22 Revere Street · (781) 408-1245
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Canton
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

22 Revere Street, Canton, MA 02021

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Located about 1000 feet from the Canton Center commuter rail T stop (and a 1/2 mile to Canton Junction) you can get to NU or Longwood Med in less than a 1/2 hour (depending on which train schedule, see MBTA.com) If you love dogs or cats this place lovingly takes them. Restrictions on dogs are the top 15 vicious breeds. But Labs and retrievers are ok. $50 extra per month per pet. Located so close to pizza shops, bars, post office etc. There is a new park at the old Paul Revere Copper mill great to take you dog out for a walk. The unit has two bedrooms, located on either side of the bathroom and kitchen, so you won't hear (hopefully) your roommate snore ;-) Clean modern bathrooms. Oooooddles of sunlight. NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Revere have any available units?
22 Revere has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22 Revere have?
Some of 22 Revere's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Revere currently offering any rent specials?
22 Revere isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Revere pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 Revere is pet friendly.
Does 22 Revere offer parking?
No, 22 Revere does not offer parking.
Does 22 Revere have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Revere does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Revere have a pool?
No, 22 Revere does not have a pool.
Does 22 Revere have accessible units?
No, 22 Revere does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Revere have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Revere does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Revere have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Revere does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 22 Revere?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr
Canton, MA 02021
Woodfield Commons
1 Arboretum Way
Canton, MA 02021
Blue Hills Village
735 Randolph St
Canton, MA 02021

Similar Pages

Canton 1 BedroomsCanton 2 Bedrooms
Canton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCanton Accessible Apartments
Canton Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MA
Malden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MALynn, MANewport East, RI
Wellesley, MATaunton, MAAttleboro, MADerry, NHNew Bedford, MAMilford, MACentral Falls, RINewport, RIPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Babson CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity