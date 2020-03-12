Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Located about 1000 feet from the Canton Center commuter rail T stop (and a 1/2 mile to Canton Junction) you can get to NU or Longwood Med in less than a 1/2 hour (depending on which train schedule, see MBTA.com) If you love dogs or cats this place lovingly takes them. Restrictions on dogs are the top 15 vicious breeds. But Labs and retrievers are ok. $50 extra per month per pet. Located so close to pizza shops, bars, post office etc. There is a new park at the old Paul Revere Copper mill great to take you dog out for a walk. The unit has two bedrooms, located on either side of the bathroom and kitchen, so you won't hear (hopefully) your roommate snore ;-) Clean modern bathrooms. Oooooddles of sunlight. NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED!



Terms: One year lease