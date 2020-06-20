All apartments in Burlington
26 winn

26 Winn Street · (781) 475-0293
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Burlington
Wynnmere
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Balcony
Location

26 Winn Street, Burlington, MA 01803
Wynnmere

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,145

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
tennis court
Each updated apartment features central heating and cooling and updated appliances including a dishwasher, frost-free refrigerator and self-cleaning ovens. Amenities include two swimming pools, a children's play area, tennis court, picnic areas with barbeque grills, modern laundry facilities, a fitness center and clubhouse with a sundeck overlooking our own private pond. Our property is managed by a professional on-site office staff and a full maintenance team which provides 24-hour emergency maintenance service. Our apartment homes are located in a serene setting that offers a peaceful retreat from the bustling city. Centrally located, you're a short distance to premier shopping, fine dining and entertainment venues just around the corner providing everything you need within minutes centrally located to Burlington's most prominent employers and high-tech corporate centers on the Route 128 "technology belt" running through Stoneham, Woburn, Burlington, Lexington and Waltham. This commuter-friendly apartment community is also just minutes from Interstates 93, 95, Route 3 and the Massachusetts Turnpike affording quick access to all points, north and west of Boston as well as the North Shore. NO PETS--NO SMOKING

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 winn have any available units?
26 winn has a unit available for $2,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 winn have?
Some of 26 winn's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 winn currently offering any rent specials?
26 winn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 winn pet-friendly?
No, 26 winn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burlington.
Does 26 winn offer parking?
No, 26 winn does not offer parking.
Does 26 winn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 winn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 winn have a pool?
Yes, 26 winn has a pool.
Does 26 winn have accessible units?
No, 26 winn does not have accessible units.
Does 26 winn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 winn has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 winn have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26 winn has units with air conditioning.
