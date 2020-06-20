Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill tennis court

Each updated apartment features central heating and cooling and updated appliances including a dishwasher, frost-free refrigerator and self-cleaning ovens. Amenities include two swimming pools, a children's play area, tennis court, picnic areas with barbeque grills, modern laundry facilities, a fitness center and clubhouse with a sundeck overlooking our own private pond. Our property is managed by a professional on-site office staff and a full maintenance team which provides 24-hour emergency maintenance service. Our apartment homes are located in a serene setting that offers a peaceful retreat from the bustling city. Centrally located, you're a short distance to premier shopping, fine dining and entertainment venues just around the corner providing everything you need within minutes centrally located to Burlington's most prominent employers and high-tech corporate centers on the Route 128 "technology belt" running through Stoneham, Woburn, Burlington, Lexington and Waltham. This commuter-friendly apartment community is also just minutes from Interstates 93, 95, Route 3 and the Massachusetts Turnpike affording quick access to all points, north and west of Boston as well as the North Shore. NO PETS--NO SMOKING



Terms: One year lease