Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:26 AM

Courtyard at Westgate

Open Now until 5pm
107 Westgate Drive · (781) 679-5524
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

107 Westgate Drive, Burlington, MA 01803
North Woburn

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 107-8 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Unit 107-3 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 107-10 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1463 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Courtyard at Westgate.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
playground
tennis court
Welcome home to the Courtyard at Westgate, a small 20-residence community located in a tranquil wooded setting. Enjoy your own private entrance and over-sized patio or balcony. All residences feature spacious floor plans, high ceilings, modern kitchens with ceramic tile, over-sized ceramic tile baths and bedrooms with large walk-in closets and French doors. Washer/dryer hook-ups are available in townhomes; other residents may use the card-operated laundry facilities conveniently located in each building.\n\nLocated in an ideal area, our community provides easy access to major highways Routes 93 and 95 and is only 12 miles from Boston. Public transportation is available via MBTA bus #134 (North Woburn) and the Anderson Commuter Rail Station. Fine dining and numerous shopping malls are just minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Short term, long term, and flexible lease terms available
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Deposit: Full month security deposit
Move-in Fees: None
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Off street parking up to 2 spaces depending on number of occupants.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Courtyard at Westgate have any available units?
Courtyard at Westgate has 3 units available starting at $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Courtyard at Westgate have?
Some of Courtyard at Westgate's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Courtyard at Westgate currently offering any rent specials?
Courtyard at Westgate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Courtyard at Westgate pet-friendly?
No, Courtyard at Westgate is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burlington.
Does Courtyard at Westgate offer parking?
Yes, Courtyard at Westgate offers parking.
Does Courtyard at Westgate have units with washers and dryers?
No, Courtyard at Westgate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Courtyard at Westgate have a pool?
Yes, Courtyard at Westgate has a pool.
Does Courtyard at Westgate have accessible units?
No, Courtyard at Westgate does not have accessible units.
Does Courtyard at Westgate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Courtyard at Westgate has units with dishwashers.
Does Courtyard at Westgate have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Courtyard at Westgate has units with air conditioning.
