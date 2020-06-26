Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool gym on-site laundry accepts section 8 bbq/grill cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking playground tennis court

Welcome home to the Courtyard at Westgate, a small 20-residence community located in a tranquil wooded setting. Enjoy your own private entrance and over-sized patio or balcony. All residences feature spacious floor plans, high ceilings, modern kitchens with ceramic tile, over-sized ceramic tile baths and bedrooms with large walk-in closets and French doors. Washer/dryer hook-ups are available in townhomes; other residents may use the card-operated laundry facilities conveniently located in each building.



Located in an ideal area, our community provides easy access to major highways Routes 93 and 95 and is only 12 miles from Boston. Public transportation is available via MBTA bus #134 (North Woburn) and the Anderson Commuter Rail Station. Fine dining and numerous shopping malls are just minutes away.