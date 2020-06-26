Amenities
Welcome home to the Courtyard at Westgate, a small 20-residence community located in a tranquil wooded setting. Enjoy your own private entrance and over-sized patio or balcony. All residences feature spacious floor plans, high ceilings, modern kitchens with ceramic tile, over-sized ceramic tile baths and bedrooms with large walk-in closets and French doors. Washer/dryer hook-ups are available in townhomes; other residents may use the card-operated laundry facilities conveniently located in each building.\n\nLocated in an ideal area, our community provides easy access to major highways Routes 93 and 95 and is only 12 miles from Boston. Public transportation is available via MBTA bus #134 (North Woburn) and the Anderson Commuter Rail Station. Fine dining and numerous shopping malls are just minutes away.