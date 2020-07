Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard parking bbq/grill internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly green community smoke-free community

Ames Shovel Works offers huge, historic apartments south of Boston. Spread out on acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, this boutique apartment community is proud to be Pet-Friendly and 100% Smoke-Free. Off the beaten path but close to it all, Ames Shovel Works has a variety of green-designed living spaces for you to call home. Reach out to our professional leasing team today to learn about life at Ames Shovel Works. Where History Becomes Home.