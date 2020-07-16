12 Union St 2nd Floor

Amenities
Appartment for rent in N Easton, Ma - Property Id: 262900
Newly renovated 2nd floor apartment. Large 20x17 great room leads out to private 17x8 deck. Kitchen has new cabinets and appliances including dish washer. Laundry is inside unit and includes new washer and dryer. Heat, water, sewer and snow removal included in rent. Tenant is responsible for electric, cable and trash removal. Apartment is one of two units located on a quiet 1 acre lot that is convenient to Rt 24, I-495 and I-95. Sorry, no pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262900
Property Id 262900
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5706299)