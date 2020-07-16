All apartments in Bristol County
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

12 Union St 2nd Floor

12 Union Street · (781) 603-9462
Location

12 Union Street, Bristol County, MA 02356

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2nd Floor · Avail. now

$1,925

5 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Appartment for rent in N Easton, Ma - Property Id: 262900

Newly renovated 2nd floor apartment. Large 20x17 great room leads out to private 17x8 deck. Kitchen has new cabinets and appliances including dish washer. Laundry is inside unit and includes new washer and dryer. Heat, water, sewer and snow removal included in rent. Tenant is responsible for electric, cable and trash removal. Apartment is one of two units located on a quiet 1 acre lot that is convenient to Rt 24, I-495 and I-95. Sorry, no pets.
Property Id 262900

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Union St 2nd Floor have any available units?
12 Union St 2nd Floor has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Union St 2nd Floor have?
Some of 12 Union St 2nd Floor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Union St 2nd Floor currently offering any rent specials?
12 Union St 2nd Floor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Union St 2nd Floor pet-friendly?
No, 12 Union St 2nd Floor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bristol County.
Does 12 Union St 2nd Floor offer parking?
No, 12 Union St 2nd Floor does not offer parking.
Does 12 Union St 2nd Floor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Union St 2nd Floor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Union St 2nd Floor have a pool?
No, 12 Union St 2nd Floor does not have a pool.
Does 12 Union St 2nd Floor have accessible units?
No, 12 Union St 2nd Floor does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Union St 2nd Floor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Union St 2nd Floor has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Union St 2nd Floor have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Union St 2nd Floor does not have units with air conditioning.
