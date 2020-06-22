102 Sycamore

Amenities

Quality abounds in this sunlit fantastic 2nd level 3 bedroom 1 bath in Wonderful Belmont neighborhood. Unit boasts hardwood floors throughout. Amazing gourmet style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher. Laundry very conveniently is located in the unit. Huge amount of sunlight pours in. Other custom features include recessed lighting, Central air conditioning. Updated bath in great condition. 2-car off street parking. Sorry no pets. No students. This one is for September 1. All property information has been gathered from third parties. Foley & Soule Associates and all of its brokers and real estate agents make no representations as to the potential or current use of the property. All information is subject to change without notice and is offered subject to errors and omissions, changes in price, prior sale or withdrawal notice. Pictures in advertisements may be of a similar apartment or from a prior year. Broker Fee is required. The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rental. Our information is obtained from third party sources including but not limited to property management companies, property owners and public records. Accordingly, listings are subject to errors and omissions, and pricing is subject to change without notice. Broker Fee Required



Terms: One year lease