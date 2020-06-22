All apartments in Belmont
Last updated June 1 2020 at 3:13 PM

102 Sycamore

102 Sycamore Street · (617) 686-5617
Location

102 Sycamore Street, Belmont, MA 02478
Waverley Square

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Quality abounds in this sunlit fantastic 2nd level 3 bedroom 1 bath in Wonderful Belmont neighborhood. Unit boasts hardwood floors throughout. Amazing gourmet style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher. Laundry very conveniently is located in the unit. Huge amount of sunlight pours in. Other custom features include recessed lighting, Central air conditioning. Updated bath in great condition. 2-car off street parking. Sorry no pets. No students. This one is for September 1. All property information has been gathered from third parties. Foley & Soule Associates and all of its brokers and real estate agents make no representations as to the potential or current use of the property. All information is subject to change without notice and is offered subject to errors and omissions, changes in price, prior sale or withdrawal notice. Pictures in advertisements may be of a similar apartment or from a prior year. Broker Fee is required. The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rental. Our information is obtained from third party sources including but not limited to property management companies, property owners and public records. Accordingly, listings are subject to errors and omissions, and pricing is subject to change without notice. Broker Fee Required

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Sycamore have any available units?
102 Sycamore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, MA.
What amenities does 102 Sycamore have?
Some of 102 Sycamore's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Sycamore currently offering any rent specials?
102 Sycamore isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Sycamore pet-friendly?
No, 102 Sycamore is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 102 Sycamore offer parking?
Yes, 102 Sycamore does offer parking.
Does 102 Sycamore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Sycamore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Sycamore have a pool?
No, 102 Sycamore does not have a pool.
Does 102 Sycamore have accessible units?
No, 102 Sycamore does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Sycamore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 Sycamore has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Sycamore have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 102 Sycamore has units with air conditioning.
