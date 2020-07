Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit parking garage internet access package receiving dogs allowed cats allowed

The Bradford is a luxury apartment community located in the heart of Belmont, MA. Ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartment homes that feature wood-style flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer, and dryers as well as quartz countertops in the kitchens. The community offers a wide range of amenities including fire pit areas, a resident lounge, private sundeck with lounge seating and a private courtyard. Private garage parking and storage lockers are also available onsite.