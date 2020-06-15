179-177 County St 179-3, 177-3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

Unit 179-3, 177-3 Available 07/01/20 Remodeled Unit in Clean, Quiet Bldg. near Park - Property Id: 102830



Completely re-modeled 2 BR unit in clean quiet building near Capron Park. Enjoy the beautiful walking & running trails. Great location on bus route & less than 1/2 mile from commuter rail. Unit features new high end kitchen with cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances, including glass top stove & dishwasher. Spacious layout with two bedrooms, kitchen, bathroom, living room and dining room! Charm & character of an old building with all the modern updates. Lots of storage space. Covered porch and locked exterior storage closet. Coin operated washer & dryer in basement. Off street parking. 1st month rent plus security deposit equal to 1 month rent required to move in ($2,800 total). Tenant pays electric and gas (brand new high efficiency boiler). One year lease required. Background check and credit check will be performed.No Dogs allowed. Absolutely NO smoking. Cats are allowed. Avail. July 1st. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7SqsnNX8VU Virtual and private tours are available.

No Dogs Allowed



