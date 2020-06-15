All apartments in Attleboro
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

179-177 County St 179-3, 177-3

179 County St · (508) 269-5597
Location

179 County St, Attleboro, MA 02703
Downton Attleboro

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 179-3, 177-3 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Unit 179-3, 177-3 Available 07/01/20 Remodeled Unit in Clean, Quiet Bldg. near Park - Property Id: 102830

Completely re-modeled 2 BR unit in clean quiet building near Capron Park. Enjoy the beautiful walking & running trails. Great location on bus route & less than 1/2 mile from commuter rail. Unit features new high end kitchen with cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances, including glass top stove & dishwasher. Spacious layout with two bedrooms, kitchen, bathroom, living room and dining room! Charm & character of an old building with all the modern updates. Lots of storage space. Covered porch and locked exterior storage closet. Coin operated washer & dryer in basement. Off street parking. 1st month rent plus security deposit equal to 1 month rent required to move in ($2,800 total). Tenant pays electric and gas (brand new high efficiency boiler). One year lease required. Background check and credit check will be performed.No Dogs allowed. Absolutely NO smoking. Cats are allowed. Avail. July 1st. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7SqsnNX8VU Virtual and private tours are available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102830
Property Id 102830

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5781158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179-177 County St 179-3, 177-3 have any available units?
179-177 County St 179-3, 177-3 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 179-177 County St 179-3, 177-3 have?
Some of 179-177 County St 179-3, 177-3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 179-177 County St 179-3, 177-3 currently offering any rent specials?
179-177 County St 179-3, 177-3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179-177 County St 179-3, 177-3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 179-177 County St 179-3, 177-3 is pet friendly.
Does 179-177 County St 179-3, 177-3 offer parking?
Yes, 179-177 County St 179-3, 177-3 does offer parking.
Does 179-177 County St 179-3, 177-3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 179-177 County St 179-3, 177-3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 179-177 County St 179-3, 177-3 have a pool?
No, 179-177 County St 179-3, 177-3 does not have a pool.
Does 179-177 County St 179-3, 177-3 have accessible units?
No, 179-177 County St 179-3, 177-3 does not have accessible units.
Does 179-177 County St 179-3, 177-3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 179-177 County St 179-3, 177-3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 179-177 County St 179-3, 177-3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 179-177 County St 179-3, 177-3 does not have units with air conditioning.
