AL
/
MA
/
attleboro
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 2:26 AM

41 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Attleboro, MA

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Attleboro offers a variety of choices and price points. ... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Attleboro City
492 Newport Ave
492 Newport Ave, Attleboro, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
700 sqft
Looking for an upscale apartment in S Attleboro? Former owners Townhouse unit has many upgrades and amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Attleboro
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 01:33 AM
14 Units Available
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,930
736 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
$
26 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
71 Messenger St, Plainville, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
632 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 12:25 AM
$
19 Units Available
Alexan Wrentham
50 Ledgeview Way, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
864 sqft
Alexan Wrentham is a brand new apartment community with everything you could ask for without ever having to leave.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
$
8 Units Available
The River Lofts at Ashton Mill
51 Front St, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,565
783 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Great location for outdoor recreation and close to wooded paths, kayaks, and running trails. Residents enjoy communal maintenance services, pool table, gym, and more.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
15 Units Available
Cumberland Hill
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,501
744 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 23 at 12:03 AM
11 Units Available
West Village
792 West St, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,886
921 sqft
Residents can get out and enjoy cabanas, an athletic center and even charge their electric vehicle at this community. Inside features include custom cabinetry, designer appliances and walk-in closets. Mansfield Crossing shopping center is nearby.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
21 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,940
812 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Wayland
131 Irving Ave 5
131 Irving Avenue, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
Unit 5 Available 08/15/20 Wayland SQ.,East Side - Property Id: 324273 This price of $1795 includes absolutely everything. All utilities included in the rent (heat, electric, gas, water, parking, snow plowing, garbage, many amenities).

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Providence
1 Park Row W Unit 116
1 Park Row West, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$2,050
NO BROKER FEE! PARKING: $135/MONTH UTILITIES: $125 - $200/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Building Amenities Fitness room with TV-mounted cardio equipment, weights, and punching bag Yoga/spin room with Fitness On Demand™ Community

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
College Hill
122 Benefit Street
122 Benefit Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,195
600 sqft
Wonderful Benefit St. location! One bedroom and studio apartments. Selected units have hardwood floors, updated kitchens and stainless appliances, high ceilings and on-site laundry facilities.

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
College Hill
110 Benefit Street
110 Benefit Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,250
650 sqft
Wonderful Benefit St. location! One bedroom and studio apartments. Selected units have hardwood floors, updated kitchens and stainless appliances, high ceilings and on-site laundry facilities.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
College Hill
34 Benefit Street
34 Benefit St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,295
600 sqft
Wonderful Benefit St. location! One bedroom and studio apartments. Selected units have hardwood floors, updated kitchens and stainless appliances, high ceilings and on-site laundry facilities.

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Hope
18 Eighth Street
18 8th Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
625 sqft
This newly renovated 18 unit luxury apartment complex features hardwood floors, European kitchen with stainless steel appliances, central HVAC, laundry in building; private storage lockers and bike storage.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Mt. Hope
11 Larch Street
11 Larch Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,375
900 sqft
Truly a must-see!! This spacious light-filled one-bedroom apartment is on the top floor with an open floor plan, high ceilings, beautiful skylights, updated eat-in kitchen, and two large closets.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn
508 Lonsdale Avenue, Unit #1R
508 Lonsdale Avenue, Pawtucket, RI
1 Bedroom
$850
768 sqft
Pawtucket - Large freshly renovated one bed - $850 - Large, freshly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with gleaming hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, living room, & ample closet space One off street parking space Convenient Location!
Results within 10 miles of Attleboro
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 12:38 AM
6 Units Available
Downtown Franklin
Glen Meadow
43 Glen Meadow Rd, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
850 sqft
Conveniently located near Franklin Village and I-495, this green community provides free hot water and heat. On-site community garden, dog park and playground keep residents active. Units feature balcony or patio and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
6 Units Available
Station Pointe Apartments
9 Francis Ave, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
683 sqft
Luxury community includes two swimming pools, laundry suites and 24-hour maintenance. Units feature dishwasher, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. Close to Maple Park Conservation Area.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
5 Units Available
Mansfield Meadows
9 Bonney Ln, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
650 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a clubhouse, gym and pool on site. Units have stainless steel appliances and have been recently renovated. The shopping and dining along Route 106 are just seconds away.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
5 Units Available
East Main Apartments
274 E Main St, Norton Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
984 sqft
Townhome apartments with direct entries and porches. Interior features include high ceilings, tile backsplashes, USB outlets and large walk-in closets. At the intersection of I-495 and I-95.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
9 Units Available
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
841 sqft
Furnished units with spacious walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Route 123.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
$
50 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 21 at 08:11 PM
Contact for Availability
Kent Heights
Pawtucket House
2930 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$870
Nestled in a cozy community, Pawtucket House will provide you with clean, secure and AFFORDABLE living. Seconds from a beautiful scenic bike/walk path, 6.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 21 at 08:11 PM
Contact for Availability
Edgewood
Evergreen Apartments
2045 Broad Street, Cranston, RI
1 Bedroom
$900
Nestled in the heart of historical Pawtuxet Village, Evergreen Apartments is the place to call home. The neighborhood boasts a wide variety of shops in the quaint village just a short walk away. Situated right near the Pawtuxet River (just 0.
What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Attleboro, MA

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Attleboro offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Attleboro, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

Similar Pages

Attleboro 2 Bedroom ApartmentsAttleboro 3 Bedroom ApartmentsAttleboro Apartments with BalconiesAttleboro Apartments with GaragesAttleboro Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAttleboro Apartments with ParkingAttleboro Apartments with Washer-DryersAttleboro Dog Friendly ApartmentsAttleboro Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANewton, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence CollegeBecker CollegeHult International Business SchoolBerklee College of Music