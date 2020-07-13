/
pet friendly apartments
52 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Attleboro, MA
1 Unit Available
Downton Attleboro
48 John St
48 John Street, Attleboro, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1050 sqft
Second-floor apartment with 3 beds and 1 bath available on or before 8/1. The apartment features three good sized bedrooms and a remodeled bathroom that has a new tub, tile walls, and new vanity.
1 Unit Available
Central Falls
548 Roosevelt Avenue
548 Roosevelt Avenue, Central Falls, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
548 Roosevelt Avenue - Units 1-14 Available 08/01/20 Central Falls Roosevelt Lofts – Two Bed’s Starting at $1,500 - Be one of the first to enjoy these luxury units in this newly converted mill building - available for August 1st.
1 Unit Available
Central Falls
65 Garfield St
65 Garfield Street, Central Falls, RI
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
65 garfield single home - Property Id: 238660 single home, spacer rooms, parking, Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238660 Property Id 238660 (RLNE5709573)
11 Units Available
West Village
792 West St, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,076
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,632
1340 sqft
Residents can get out and enjoy cabanas, an athletic center and even charge their electric vehicle at this community. Inside features include custom cabinetry, designer appliances and walk-in closets. Mansfield Crossing shopping center is nearby.
27 Units Available
Alexan Wrentham
50 Ledgeview Way, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1482 sqft
Alexan Wrentham is a brand new apartment community with everything you could ask for without ever having to leave.
28 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
71 Messenger St, Plainville, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
17 Units Available
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,838
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,143
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,619
1446 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
11 Units Available
Cumberland Hill
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,459
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1061 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.
20 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,953
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,445
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
12 Units Available
The River Lofts at Ashton Mill
51 Front St, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,515
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1242 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Great location for outdoor recreation and close to wooded paths, kayaks, and running trails. Residents enjoy communal maintenance services, pool table, gym, and more.
10 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$2,109
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
921 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
1 Unit Available
Blackstone
493 Hope Street 2F
493 Hope St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Unit 2F Available 09/01/20 All Utilities Included Nice 4 BR In Eastside - Property Id: 319148 All Utilities Included Available September 1. Nice 4 bedroom apartment in Eastside.
1 Unit Available
Mt. Hope
38 Doyle Ave 2
38 Doyle Avenue, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Spacious 3Bedrm walk to: BrownU, Dwntwn,Train,Mall - Property Id: 304963 Last one! 15min walk to BrownUnv, Downtn, Train. Bus at corner.
1 Unit Available
Mt. Hope
32 Doyle Ave 3
32 Doyle Avenue, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Doyle 3Beds$1600: Brown,RISD,Train,Dntwn 13minWalk - Property Id: 304751 Welcome! Great view of the statehouse from the living room bay windows & 2nd floor porch a must see! This spacious apartment has 3 large bedrms w/walk-in closets.
1 Unit Available
Hope
83 10th Street
83 10th Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Providence. Moments from Blackstone Blvd and Hope St.
1 Unit Available
College Hill
1 Charles St
1 Charles Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1 Charles St - 1 Charles St Rear Available 09/01/20 Luxury furnished 2 Bed 1.5 bath Loft, inc utilities. Legacy Real Estate - Huge fully furnished 2 bed loft style apartment for rent along the providence River, with expansive views of downtown.
1 Unit Available
71 Peck St 3
71 Peck Street, Bristol County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Bright 2-3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 292882 Bright 2/3 bedroom apartment available for rent July 5 . Updates include new tile in kitchen, new tub walls. Off street parking for two cars.
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn
508 Lonsdale Avenue, Unit #1R
508 Lonsdale Avenue, Pawtucket, RI
1 Bedroom
$850
768 sqft
Pawtucket - Large freshly renovated one bed - $850 - Large, freshly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with gleaming hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, living room, & ample closet space One off street parking space Convenient Location!
1 Unit Available
Fox Point
99 Governor St
99 Governor Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Brand New first floor Fox Point 3 Bed for June 1 - Property Id: 254384 We currently have a brand newly remodeled 3 Bedroom that was just completely gut renovated.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Providence
1 Park Row W Unit 116
1 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,050
NO BROKER FEE! PARKING: $135/MONTH UTILITIES: $125 - $200/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Building Amenities Fitness room with TV-mounted cardio equipment, weights, and punching bag Yoga/spin room with Fitness On Demand™ Community
7 Units Available
Mansfield Meadows
9 Bonney Ln, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
750 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a clubhouse, gym and pool on site. Units have stainless steel appliances and have been recently renovated. The shopping and dining along Route 106 are just seconds away.
16 Units Available
Wadsworth
Union Place
10 Independence Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,657
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1007 sqft
Fully furnished homes with extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area and clubhouse on site. Close to I-495. Near Wrentham Village Premium Outlets for convenient shopping. By Franklin State Forest Park for an easy natural getaway.
58 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,340
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
10 Units Available
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,955
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1334 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished units with spacious walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Route 123.