apartments with washer dryer
77 Apartments for rent in Attleboro, MA with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
Downton Attleboro
87 George St 2
87 George Street, Attleboro, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Spacious Apartment 5 Minutes to the Commuter Rail - Property Id: 309165 Spacious Apartment 5 Minutes to the Commuter Rail - 1100 Square foot unit - Built in 2008 - Quiet tenants and neighbors - New flooring installed - Spacious Kitchen and living
Results within 1 mile of Attleboro
1 Unit Available
Pleasant View
11 Coyle Ave
11 Coyle Avenue, Pawtucket, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Brand New 2 Bed Apartment in Pawtucket, all utilities included. - Brand new 2 bedroom garden level apartment for rent. All utilities included.
1 Unit Available
Pine Crest
413 CENTRAL Avenue
413 Central Avenue, Pawtucket, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Photos represent similar units. “$500 security deposit with your good credit on all one and two bedroom apartments.”
Results within 5 miles of Attleboro
28 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
71 Messenger St, Plainville, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
10 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$2,109
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
12 Units Available
West Village
792 West St, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,086
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,643
1340 sqft
Residents can get out and enjoy cabanas, an athletic center and even charge their electric vehicle at this community. Inside features include custom cabinetry, designer appliances and walk-in closets. Mansfield Crossing shopping center is nearby.
17 Units Available
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,832
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,261
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,619
1446 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
28 Units Available
Alexan Wrentham
50 Ledgeview Way, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1482 sqft
Alexan Wrentham is a brand new apartment community with everything you could ask for without ever having to leave.
11 Units Available
Cumberland Hill
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,457
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,732
964 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.
13 Units Available
The River Lofts at Ashton Mill
51 Front St, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,485
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1242 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Great location for outdoor recreation and close to wooded paths, kayaks, and running trails. Residents enjoy communal maintenance services, pool table, gym, and more.
20 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,963
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,465
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
1 Unit Available
Mt. Hope
38 Doyle Ave 2
38 Doyle Avenue, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Spacious 3Bedrm walk to: BrownU, Dwntwn,Train,Mall - Property Id: 304963 Last one! 15min walk to BrownUnv, Downtn, Train. Bus at corner.
1 Unit Available
266 North Main St.
266 North Main Street, Mansfield Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
855 sqft
Beautiful first-floor condo in Mansfield's highly sought after Roosevelt building. A couple of minutes walk from the Mansfield MBTA commuter rail, shopping, and restaurants.
1 Unit Available
Mt. Hope
32 Doyle Ave 3
32 Doyle Avenue, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Doyle 3Beds$1600: Brown,RISD,Train,Dntwn 13minWalk - Property Id: 304751 Welcome! Great view of the statehouse from the living room bay windows & 2nd floor porch a must see! This spacious apartment has 3 large bedrms w/walk-in closets.
1 Unit Available
Hope
18 eighth street 401
18 8th Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
650 sqft
Luxury 2 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 300693 New development with a total of 18 luxury units. Offers contemporary, European kitchens, hardwood floors, central HVAC, Stainless steel appliances, laundry in building.
1 Unit Available
Wayland
250 waterman 2
250 Waterman Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2BED ALL INCLUDED TOP LOCATION - Property Id: 298856 2000 ALL INCLUDED TOP LOCATION walking to wayland square Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298856 Property Id 298856 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5850475)
Contact for Availability
Mt. Hope
370 Hope Street 2
370 Hope Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 3 BR Apt. Near Brown U./Thayer Eastside - Property Id: 104472 Available June 1! Excellent location, near Brown University, walk to Thayer St. $575 each (3 people) Nice 3 BR/ 1 BA apartment on the 2nd floor.
1 Unit Available
Hope
83 10th Street
83 10th Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Providence. Moments from Blackstone Blvd and Hope St.
1 Unit Available
College Hill
1 Charles St
1 Charles Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1 Charles St - 1 Charles St Rear Available 09/01/20 Luxury furnished 2 Bed 1.5 bath Loft, inc utilities. Legacy Real Estate - Huge fully furnished 2 bed loft style apartment for rent along the providence River, with expansive views of downtown.
1 Unit Available
College Hill
126 Waterman St Apt 7
126 Waterman St, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice studio apartment available now. Walking distance to Brown University, Thayer St. Excellent location for grad student going to Brown. Heat and Hot Water Included nice studio apartment.
1 Unit Available
College Hill
78 Barnes Street 3F
78 Barnes St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Unit 3F Available 08/01/20 Nice 3 BR Near Brown, Eastside! Nice Area - Property Id: 220322 Nice 3 bedroom on the 3rd floor. Hardwood floor, nice kitchen and bath. We are renovating this unit right now.
1 Unit Available
Wayland
257 Gano St Apt 3
257 Gano Street, Providence, RI
Studio
$975
This apartment is located in East Side. Near Wayland Square, close to stores, banks and restaurants. Near Brown University. (RLNE268400)
1 Unit Available
Blackstone
489 Hope St # 3F
489 Hope St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This apartment is located in East Side. (RLNE112851)
1 Unit Available
Mt. Hope
370 Hope St Fl 2
370 Hope St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
This apartment is located in East Side. Walking distance to Brown and Thayer Street. (RLNE91285)