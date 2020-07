Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

WELCOME HOME! This beautiful house has a great open floor plan with light colors throughout. Stainless appliances with refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Spacious master bedroom and separate tub and shower in the master bath with two spacious closets. Home sits on a huge lot with a great back covered patio. Top rated school districts and conveniently located to I-12, mandeville lakefront, grocery stores and local shops.