2714 SF location with excellent traffic counts and demographics are found at The Shoppes at Nord Du Lac on Highway 21 in Covington. Existing tenants include PJ's Coffee, Isabella's Pizza and Smoothie King. This property is located across the street from Cafe Du Monde, Five Guys Burgers and Winn Dixie. Suite consists of an open showroom area, several offices and break room and two ADA baths. Offered at $17.00 PSF annual ($3845/month) + $3.80 NNN fees annual ($859/month). Minimum 3-year term.