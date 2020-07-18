All apartments in St. Tammany County
St. Tammany County, LA
219 Goldenwood Dr
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

219 Goldenwood Dr

219 Goldenwood Drive · (504) 383-8025
Location

219 Goldenwood Drive, St. Tammany County, LA 70461

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2015 sqft

Amenities

This is a very nice home located in Willow Wood Subdivision. It is a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home, approximately 2015 square feet. It features large ceramic tile in living room and kitchen and carpet in all the bedrooms. The living room has vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Kitchen has upgraded cabinets and granite countertops.

Split floor pan with Master bedroom on one side. Master bath has separate tub/shower combo and dual vanities. Hall bath has dual vanities and has Jack and Jill design with one room and the hallway. The home includes plenty of closet space, laundry off the kitchen and a two car garage. Great school district for all ages. Back yard features a covered patio. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care.

Available Immediately

Rent - $ 1,700 per month
Deposit $ 1,700 per month
1 Year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Goldenwood Dr have any available units?
219 Goldenwood Dr has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 219 Goldenwood Dr have?
Some of 219 Goldenwood Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Goldenwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
219 Goldenwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Goldenwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 219 Goldenwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Tammany County.
Does 219 Goldenwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 219 Goldenwood Dr offers parking.
Does 219 Goldenwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Goldenwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Goldenwood Dr have a pool?
No, 219 Goldenwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 219 Goldenwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 219 Goldenwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Goldenwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 Goldenwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Goldenwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 Goldenwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
