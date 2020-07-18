219 Goldenwood Dr

Amenities

This is a very nice home located in Willow Wood Subdivision. It is a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home, approximately 2015 square feet. It features large ceramic tile in living room and kitchen and carpet in all the bedrooms. The living room has vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Kitchen has upgraded cabinets and granite countertops.



Split floor pan with Master bedroom on one side. Master bath has separate tub/shower combo and dual vanities. Hall bath has dual vanities and has Jack and Jill design with one room and the hallway. The home includes plenty of closet space, laundry off the kitchen and a two car garage. Great school district for all ages. Back yard features a covered patio. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care.



Available Immediately



Rent - $ 1,700 per month

Deposit $ 1,700 per month

1 Year lease